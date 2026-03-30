Conservative Editor Warns MAGA Is a Ticking Time Bomb

A prominent right-wing editor has warned that President Trump’s grip on MAGA could slip if the war with Iran drags on.

Matthew Boyle, Washington bureau chief for Breitbart News, said Trump’s support could start to crack if the conflict stretches beyond the administration’s four- to six-week timeline.

“If it goes longer, a lot of the trust that he’s built starts wavering,” Boyle said in a post on X Sunday. “People trust Trump, but only to the timeline he said it would happen on.”

Matthew Boyle had previously lashed out at those on the right who did not support the war. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

The warning marks a notable shift from Boyle, who three weeks earlier criticized those on the right who had reservations about Trump’s military operation.

“It’s not helpful to be out there causing divisions,” Boyle said in an appearance on the podcast Human Events.

Matt Walsh said he had not met a conservative in person who was supportive of the war. Jason Kempin/Getty

Boyle had been responding to conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who said he has not met a fellow Republican who is enthusiastic about the war with Iran, which has already claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

“At best they’re warily optimistic. In most cases they’re opposed. In some cases they’re not only opposed but deeply furious,” Walsh wrote.

The comments from Boyle and Walsh, both prominent voices on the right, come amid a larger backlash from MAGA supporters who feel they have been betrayed by Trump’s campaign promise of “no new wars.”

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Boyle and Walsh are just a few of the prominent voices on the right who are wary of a long war with Iran. Matthew Boyle/X. Matthew Boyle/X

The top MAGA media figures, Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, have also launched searing critiques of the newest entanglement in the Middle East.

This distrust in the war has seeped into the ranks of government this month, when counterterrorism official Joe Kent resigned over opposition to the conflict.

Tucker Carlson is among the leading Republican voices who is critical of the war. screen grab

And as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran crosses the one-month mark, there are few firm signs of de-escalation.

The White House on Monday both claimed progress was being made in ending the war through diplomatic means, and threatened attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure if a deal was not made.

“This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year ‘Reign of Terror,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump announces diplomatic progress, and makes a military threat, in the same Truth Social post Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

As the U.S. engages in talks with Tehran, 3,500 U.S. troops have arrived in the Middle East, leaving many to wonder whether American ground operations will unfold in Iran.

No Kings protesters focused their ire on the war with Iran as they marched in cities across the country over the weekend. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Women's March

Meanwhile, opposition to the war swelled in America’s streets over the weekend, as an estimated eight million people participated in a “No Kings” protest, with many protesters directing their anger at the war.