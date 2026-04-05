Trump Skips Easter Church to Take Self-Worship Tour of D.C.

Donald Trump, a Christian, opted to skip Easter service and instead went on a bizarre tour of Washington, D.C.

The 79-year-old president spent Easter Sunday taking a “ceremoniously slow” presidential motorcade tour around Memorial Circle—close to the Arlington Memorial Bridge, where he hopes to build an arch honoring himself, according to pool reports.

During his travels, he also stopped at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump visited his own "Holy Grail" at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, Getty Images

On the holiest day on the Christian calendar, Trump also made time to chat with a Fox News reporter. During an appearance on Fox & Friends, foreign correspondent Trey Yingst said he phoned the 79-year-old president on Sunday morning for a 15-minute call about his war on Iran.

Fox News' Chief Foreign Correspondent shared details of his phone call with President Trump this morning. Fox News/Screenshot/Screenshot

“The president tells me, ‘if they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,’” Yingst said from Tel Aviv, Israel.

“The President went on to say, ‘you’re going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.’”

Trump then said that he granted amnesty to Iranian negotiators and that he believes he will “be able to get a deal by tomorrow,” according to Yingst.

“I think there’s a good chance tomorrow...they’re negotiating now,” Yingst said.

The president also spent the morning of Easter Sunday —which marks, for Christians, the resurrection of Jesus Christ—issuing a barrage of menacing threats toward Iran.

At about 8:00 a.m., he unleashed a profanity-filled Truth Social tirade in which he threatened the country’s leaders to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz—through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes—or die.

Trump fired off a threatening, profanity-riddled post at about 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Truth Social

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump, 79, began. “Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b—--ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” he raged. “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Meanwhile, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square—dubbed the “Church of the Presidents,” where Trump has frequently attended—Easter services were held at 8, 9, and 11 a.m.

Inside the church, a white marble altar adorned with brightly colored flowers and doves—a symbol of peace—stood prominently.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump friend-turned-foe and former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the president’s Easter Sunday conduct in a blistering X post of her own, going so far as to call the post “evil.”

Trump friend-turned-foe Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed his Truth Social post. X

Greene went so far as to call Trump's threats "evil." X/Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” Greene began.

“I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit,” she continued.

The 51-year-old decried Trump’s assertion that he is a Christian, adding: “Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace. Urging the President to make peace. Not escalating war that is hurting people.”

She concluded: “This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil.”

Chicago-born Pope Leo, for his part, offered a drastically different Easter message during his first address from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down. Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a peaceful message on Easter Sunday—unlike Trump. Franco Origlia/Getty Images