Trump, 79, Drops F-Bomb in Unhinged Easter Morning Threat

Donald Trump began the holiest day on the Christian calendar with a profanity-filled Truth Social tirade in which he praised Allah.

The president, a Christian, kicked off Easter Sunday with a threatening message to Iran at 8:03 a.m.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump, 79, began.

“Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b—--ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” he raged. “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Truth Social

The president is skipping church on Easter Sunday. He will host an Easter dinner with First Lady Melania Trump following closed-door “executive time,” according to his daily schedule.

His light schedule comes after he was unusually out of the public eye for several days, sparking unfounded rumors that he had been hospitalized—prompting the White House to respond.

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press,” the White House’s rapid response account wrote on X on Saturday. “(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.” The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Rapid Response 47 on X

MAGA’s loudest voices were quick to lavish praise on Trump’s brazen Easter Sunday post.

“This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives,” right-wing influencer and conspiracist Laura Loomer wrote on X about Trump’s post.

“Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said ‘Praise be to Allah.’ On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing.”

MAGA Mouthpiece Loomer was thrilled over Trump's post. Screenshot/X/X

Katie Miller, aspiring podcaster and wife of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, also chimed in on X:

“When you want to ask @grok if it’s real, but you know it is," alongside an American flag emoji.

Former White House aide and podcaster Katie Miller is known for being quick to voice her opinion online. Screenshot/X/X

Trump’s menacing threat came even as he downplayed the importance of the Strait of Hormuz—through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes—that Iran blockaded after the president launched his war in coordination with Israel on Feb. 28.

“The United States imports almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait and won’t be taking any in the future. We don’t need it. We haven’t needed it, and we don’t need it,” Trump declared during a primetime address Wednesday.

But as the blockaded waterway continued to send gas prices soaring, Trump changed his tune Saturday in a fiery, typo-filled Truth Social spree.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote. “Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”

President Donald Trump made an embarrassing gaffe in his latest threat to Iran. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

Trump’s attempt at a dramatic warning was undercut by a glaring typo, with “reign” used instead of “rain.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, another prominent American Catholic offered a drastically different Easter message: peace and unity over war.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down. Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace,” Pope Leo XIV said during his first Easter Message from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a peaceful message on Easter Sunday—unlike Trump. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

“Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue. Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them,” he continued.

The Chicago native added that the power of Easter—which marks, for Christians, the resurrection of Jesus Christ—is “entirely nonviolent.”

He echoed a similar sentiment on X.