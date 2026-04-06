Alex Jones Freaks Out About Trump’s Mental Decline: ‘Can’t Deny This Is Happening’

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is sounding the alarm on President Donald Trump’s “erratic” mental decline.

The Infowars host sided with MAGA exile Marjorie Taylor Greene in blasting the 79-year-old’s unhinged Truth Social Easter message about his spiraling war in Iran. In the expletive-laden rant, posted at 8 a.m. on Sunday, he said, “Open the F----n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” He signed off with, “Praise be to Allah.”

Tehran warned that the regime would respond “in kind” to any attacks on its infrastructure. Senior officials condemned Trump’s remarks as an “incitement to war crimes.”

“This is what I’m talking about, the way Trump’s behaving. Way more erratic,” Jones said on X on Sunday. In a video shot in his car, he said, “His speech, you know, is not coherent a lot of the time. You can’t deny this is happening.”

Jones wore a pained expression as he lamented Trump's decline. Alex Jones/X

Jones, who was sued by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after claiming the 2012 attack was staged, added that he is “trying to salvage something” before the midterms.

In an attempt to get Trump to “pull out” of Iran, he added, “I’m trying to get as much public awakening to this and pressure as I can, but I don’t have a lot of hope.”

He sided with former Trump cheerleader Greene, who left Congress after a high-profile fallout with Trump. “MTG had a great post about it, and I posted her comment in Trump’s post below this, but this is not a Christ-like Easter message. And I’m just really worried about Trump, pray for President Trump. Just whether you voted for him, whether you didn’t vote for him, whether you love him or hate him, the world’s in a major crisis.”

In his post, Trump said that U.S. forces would continue to wreck Iranian infrastructure. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” the president wrote.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Jones said that Trump is acting “tough” but begging for a way out of the war behind the scenes. “It’s just not working. So this is a clown show, folks, and I’m really worried,” he said.

“This is not what Trump ran on, it’s not what we voted for, and it’s really scary. So I call for world peace on Easter, just like Trump’s been calling for with Russia. Next, he may want to go to full war with Russia, the way he’s changed. This is just not good.”

Jones added that the so-called “clown show” reflects poorly on the Trump administration’s public image. “We’ve never seen rhetoric out of presidents like this when we go to war, even if you’re for this war. This is really bad PR, folks.”

In the comments, Jones said he misses the “old Trump.”

Last week, a tearful Jones, 52, even compared Trump to his late grandfather, who lived with dementia and “was dead a year before he physically died.”

The president's rhetoric towards Iran is unprecedented. Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

After the wild Truth Social post, MS NOW medical analyst Dr Vin Gupta warned about the same disease potentially taking hold of the president. “Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time,” Gupta wrote on X on Sunday afternoon.

“The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”

Jones’s concerns come after the White House was forced to deny rumors about Trump’s health over the weekend. Social media lit up with unfounded stories that he had been hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after a stint out of the public eye.

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press,” the White House’s rapid response account wrote on X. “(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”