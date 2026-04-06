Top Doctor Sounds Alarm on Trump, 79, Over ‘Dementia Signs’

MS NOW medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta has sounded the alarm about President Donald Trump’s health following Trump’s incendiary Easter Sunday Truth Social post.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump, 79, wrote just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“Open the F---in’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” he continued before adding, “Praise be to Allah.”

The president’s unusually inflammatory post prompted people to reiterate concerns about his well-being that many, including Gupta, have shared for months.

“Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time,” Gupta wrote on X on Sunday afternoon.

“The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”

Dr. Vin Gupta/X

Trump’s threatening post came after he dropped from public view for several days, sparking rumors of hospitalization that the White House was forced to deny.

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press,” the White House’s Rapid Response account wrote on X on Saturday.

“(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working.”

Rapid Response 47 on X

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Gupta, a frequent guest on MS NOW as the network’s senior medical analyst, has voiced concerns about the president’s health for months.

After Trump’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos in February, Gupta reflected on the president’s family history of age-related dementia and claimed that he was seeing a “trend line” that “seems like it’s getting worse.”

The president’s father died in 1999 at the age of 93 from pneumonia that was complicated by Alzheimer’s disease. He had also been previously diagnosed with dementia.

The connection has also been made by Trump’s own niece, who told The Daily Beast Podcast in November that there are times she looks at Trump and sees her grandfather.

“I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”

He also discussed theories that the 79-year-old is showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease or frontotemporal dementia, pointing out that much of the president’s behavior is “consistent with these diagnoses.”

“The acting out, behavior changes, lashing out, acting unreasonable,” Gupta said. “One could say this is his core fundamental personality based on what we’ve seen over, frankly, his entire adult life, but it’s getting worse.”

Gupta has also expressed concerns about the president’s unusual decision to brag about “acing” multiple cognitive tests, which are not typically offered to people whose mental fitness is sound.

“This is not the flex he thinks it is,” Gupta said after the president boasted about acing a cognitive exam for the third straight time. “You don’t do this every other day and use that as evidence that you’re cognitively there.”

“Those that tend to do Montreal [Cognitive Assessment Tool, or MoCA] tests with that level of frequency, usually we’re worried about the presence of early-stage dementia or cognitive impairment, so he might be ruling himself in to something that he doesn’t want to rule himself into.”

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner, who also highlighted the president’s increasingly erratic behavior as a sign of his decline, told The Daily Beast Podcast in December that undertaking the same cognitive assessment multiple times suggests that Trump’s doctors are monitoring dementia.