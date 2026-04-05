TACO Trump Caught Delaying His War Deadlines Again

Donald Trump has been called out for his ever-extending and thus-far unfulfilled deadline threats against Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” he posted to Truth Social on Easter Sunday afternoon, following his explicit and violent promises of “Hell” to kick off the festive morning.

Trump revealed the new deadline in a Truth Social post on Sunday. Truth Social

But Trump’s latest decision to push back the ever-changing deadline didn’t go unnoticed.

History professor at Maryville College, Aaron Astor, wrote: “Is he negotiating with himself again? Or is this just to try and pump the markets for Monday?”

“Trump’s ’48-hour deadline’ for Iran just became an 82-hour deadline,” podcast host Brian Allen wrote. “This is the fourth time he has moved the deadline. Iran noticed.”

Risk advisor Brett Erickson also weighed in, writing: “It’s become embarrassing for Trump at this point. He can’t learn from his past red line mistakes and keeps looking like a fool on the global stage as a result.”

Trump kicked off Easter Sunday with a profanity-filled Truth Social post. Truth Social

The president is building something of a new tradition in his public leveraging of time-sensitive threats against Iran over the Strait, none of which have come to fruition.

He kicked off on March 21 with an ultimatum on Truth Social, demanding that Iran “fully open, without threat” the Strait within 48 hours.

On March 23, he spoke of “very good and productive conversations” and held off his energy grid strikes for five more days, going on to extend the grace window to a further 10 days on March 27. While that fresh deadline would have held until April 6, it now seems that Trump prefers the idea of the day after. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on the shifted schedule.

While Trump has claimed moments of “productive” negotiation, at no point has Iran publicly stated a desire for either capitulation to or conversation with Trump.

The Strait of Hormuz used to see around 25 percent of the world’s oil supply pass through daily, but is now largely impassable in retaliation for Trump’s war.

Iranian control of the Strait has seen Trump lift sanctions on Russia and Iran itself, but gas prices still remain high. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump has responded by lifting sanctions on Russian oil—and even on some of Iran’s own cache formerly stored on tankers at sea, which is predicted to cash in at up to $14 billion in fresh war funds.

While Trump fills the banks of his enemies in order to prevent mass oil shortages from his war, prices remain high for consumers at home, with polling suggesting that his decision to join Israel against Iran may be shaking the faith of even his most loyal MAGA followers.