TACO Trump, 79, Reveals Major War U-Turn in Typo-Riddled Meltdown

President Donald Trump has reversed course on his threats to “obliterate” Iran in a social media post filled with mistakes.

On Saturday, the 79-year-old president said he would pummel the country if it didn’t agree to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

On Monday morning, Trump suddenly announced Washington and Tehran had engaged in talks that prompted him to take things down a notch. Writing in all caps, Trump said, “I AM PLEASE TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST.”

Trump made a typo within his first few words, writing “PLEASE” instead of “PLEASED.”

He continued: “BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WITCH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS.”