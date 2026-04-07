MAGA Civil War Explodes Over Trump’s Threat to Wipe Out Civilization

Far-right influencers and Trump allies who once rubbed shoulders with the president are sounding the alarm on his sinister threat to wipe out civilization in Iran.

Trump, 79, gave Iran until 8 pm ET on Tuesday to reach a deal, or as he put it, “a whole civilization will die tonight.” His unhinged Truth Social post is the latest in a series of threats to bomb Iran into oblivion.

The tension with some MAGA rebels has been escalating since Trump launched his war in Iran, but the latest ultimatum has some on the right calling for his removal from office.

“The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness,” wrote far-right influencer Candace Owens, who has become increasingly critical of Trump.

Candace Owens was one of several far-right influencers to call for Trump's removal. X

Her post came after former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also called for the president to be removed from office, as she has become a fierce Trump critic over the past six months.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness,” she wrote.

Even conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is raging against the president’s latest moves in the Middle East.

“The definition of genocide is destroying an entire civilization/people!” Jones wrote on X. “Trump literally sounds like an unhinged super villain from a Marvel comic movie. This IS NOT WHAT WE VOTED FOR!!!”

On his broadcast on Tuesday, he suggested Trump “got demon possessed” or “had an aneurysm.”

“We don’t know, but it’s a new guy,” he said.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called for Trump to be removed from office after his threat to civilization post. X

On-again-off-again conservative Trump ally Megyn Kelly reposted Glenn Greenwald, who wrote: “This is one of the sickest, most demented, most morally reprehensible and most disgusting things any American President has ever said.”

While Piers Morgan isn’t exactly MAGA, he has had a close relationship with Trump. He, too, expressed outrage over Trump’s post.

“This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness,” Morgan wrote.

Right-wing podcaster Tucker Carlson has been a vocal critic of Trump’s war since it began and has repeatedly clashed with the president he was once close to.

He slammed the president’s previous post from Easter Sunday, when he wrote: “Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

“On every level, it is vile, on every level. It begins with a promise to use the U.S. military, our military, to destroy civilian infrastructure in another country, which is to say, to commit a war crime, a moral crime against the people of the country,” Carlson said.

While some of the most far-right influencers and MAGA rebels are putting the president on blast, elected GOP officials have been largely mute as the president’s threats have escalated exponentially.

One Republican New Hampshire state lawmaker called out Trump’s post, but the vast majority of Republican lawmakers have held their tongues.

“I didn’t vote for wiping out a whole civilization in one night. Did you? I voted for no new wars,” wrote state Rep. Keith Ammon.

Few elected Republicans have spoken out against Trump's Iran threat. X

Congress remains on recess for another week and has largely been able to avoid questions about Trump’s genocidal ultimatums.

Those who have appeared on television have attempted to downplay the president’s threats ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

“I am hoping and praying that President Trump is, that this really is bluster. I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure. I do not want to see that. We are not at war with the Iranian people. We are trying to liberate them,” said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

Asked by CNN whether Congress should have a say, New York Rep. Mike Lawler tried to talk around the president’s threat.

“Do you think Congress should have a vote if the United States is going to make a whole civilization die?” host John Berman asked.

“John, you are parsing here,” Lawler said after a long pause. “The fact is, we’re talking about energy and civilian infrastructure.”

He went on to claim Congress did have a vote, and the GOP-controlled Congress rejected Democrats’ push to pass a War Powers Resolution.

“The president is within his legal authorities to conduct this war,” Lawler insisted while saying the issue remains the Strait of Hormuz and enriched uranium.