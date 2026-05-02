Trump Exposes Bizarre Fantasy With Bare-Chested Image of Himself and AI Woman

President Donald Trump has posted an AI image of himself shirtless alongside a scantily clad woman and several members of his Cabinet—part of yet another late-night Truth Social meltdown.

The photo, depicting a bizarre pool party of sorts in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, also featured Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum—all shirtless and grinning next to Trump, who turns 80 in June.

President Donald Trump shared this AI-generated image at 11:03 p.m. on Friday. Truth Social

The woman, wearing a checkered bikini and sunglasses, was not clearly identifiable as any member of the president’s Cabinet but shared vague similarities to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Trump was portrayed as decades younger and much thinner, relaxing in a gold inflatable chair while his minions were left to float. He made the post at 11:03 p.m. on Friday—after speaking at an event in The Villages, Florida—continuing his streak of late-night posting.

No caption was included with the image, but it came hours after the real-life Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool—a pet project for Trump, who has poured $1.5 million into renovating the site—was defaced with a taunting message for the president.

Police were forced to cover an area near the pool with a tarp early Friday after unidentified vandals sprawled “86 47,” a reference to calls to “get rid of” the 47th president.

Without context, President Donald Trump posted this photo of himself and Mt. Rushmore on Friday night. Truth Social

Twenty-three minutes after sharing the bizarre swim photo, Trump posted a photo of himself at Mount Rushmore, standing so that he appears as the fifth face on the memorial.

Trump has long sought to have his likeness added to the mountain, but the National Park Service has said there’s not enough suitable rock left to feasibly do so.

Reached for comment about Trump’s late-night ramblings, a White House spokesman previously told the Daily Beast that the “American people appreciate hearing his first-hand insights on topics of importance to our country.”

Among President Donald Trump’s late-night posting spree on Friday was this image. Truth Social

In total, Trump posted 11 times in a 41-minute span late Friday night.