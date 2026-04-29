Manic Trump, 79, Shares Deranged War Fantasy in 4AM Rage Post

Donald Trump posted an unhinged early morning threat against Iran, complete with a deranged war fantasy involving himself.

In a Truth Social post shared just after 4 a.m. ET, the 79-year-old president ranted that the Middle East country “can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!”

Trump’s social media post also contained an AI-generated image of himself in a black suit and Aviator-style sunglasses, holding a rifle, standing in front of multiple explosions in an area appearing to resemble Iran’s mountains.

The image also had the words “No More Mr. Nice Guy!” above the president.

Donald Trump shared the post just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The pre-sunrise post is just the latest in a string of nocturnal social media sessions from the president. Last week, the Daily Best reported how Trump, who has appeared to nod off at public events, could have only slept for a maximum of four hours and 48 minutes between late-night and early-morning Truth Social rants.

Trump’s threat against Iran arrives as negotiations between Washington, D.C., and Tehran to end the conflict have largely stalled.

Iran is said to have offered a proposal that would allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—the vital shipping route through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes— on the basis that Trump would lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports, and discussions surrounding Iran’s nuclear capabilities would be held at a later date.

Trump has insisted the war in Iran was justified to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. The president has frequently stated that ending Iran’s nuclear weapons program is a key red line for the U.S. in any negotiations about ending the now two-month conflict.

Trump, who has frequently suggested that the war will end any day now, claimed in a Tuesday Truth Social post that Iran informed the U.S. that the country is in a “State of Collapse” and that they want to come to a deal “as soon as possible.” The president did not offer any evidence to back up his claims.

The 79-year-old also insisted that Britain’s King Charles III agrees with him that Iran should never be allowed nuclear weapons.

King Charles and Donald Trump talk during Tuesday's state dinner at the White House. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“We’re doing ​a little Middle East work right now and we’re doing very well,” ​Trump said at Tuesday’s White House state dinner honoring the visiting monarch.

“We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever—Charles agrees with me even more than I do—we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King is naturally mindful of his Government’s long-standing and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation.”

The president held a Situation Room meeting on Monday with his top security and foreign advisors to discuss the proposal offered by Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed Iran’s suggestion to end the war while pushing back on any nuclear talks, telling Fox News that the issue of the country’s nuclear program “is the reason why we’re in this in the first place.”