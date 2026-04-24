Frantic Trump’s Four-Hour Sleep Habit Exposed by Wild Truth Social Rants

President Donald Trump slept for a maximum of four hours and 48 minutes last night, his frantic Truth Social tirades have revealed.

The 79-year-old ended a stream of posts at 2:45 a.m., before returning less than five hours later at 7:33 a.m. with another blast. It marked the second instance this week where there has been less than a 6-hour gap between Trump’s last post of the night and his first of the morning.

Trump’s nocturnal posting habits have long drawn attention. But the latest erratic posting schedule follows a string of public appearances in which the president appeared to struggle to stay awake, renewing concerns over the health of the oldest person ever elected to the presidency.

President Trump appears to sleep in the White House. screen grab

On Thursday, Trump was called out after appearing to nod off during a White House event on healthcare affordability. Roughly 20 minutes into the Oval Office event, Regeneron CEO Len Schleifer spoke about treatments for rare diseases when cameras showed Trump with his eyes closed.

And earlier this month, Trump appeared to close his eyes repeatedly and sway as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials spoke during a White House press conference.

Trump has brushed off accusations that he’s nodded off on the job. When confronted on the matter last year, he insisted he was resting his eyes or blinking, at times attributing the behavior to boredom.

Donald Trump appears to nod off on the job. MSNBC

The president has openly acknowledged that he sleeps very little. In a 2017 interview with Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor, he said he typically went to bed around midnight or 1 a.m. and woke at 5 a.m. to read newspapers and watch television. His former Mar-a-Lago butler, Anthony Senecal, said in a 2016 interview that Trump “sleeps three or four hours a night.”

Vice President JD Vance also described the president’s schedule in a 2025 Fox News interview, saying Trump “doesn’t have an off-switch” and would sometimes call aides in the middle of the night and again early in the morning. “It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’” Vance said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously insisted Trump’s sleep schedule is evidence of his work ethic. “That man is working around the clock,” she said in a Fox News interview last year. “He hardly ever sleeps.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.