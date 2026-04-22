Restless Trump, 79, Unravels in All-Night Posting Spiral

Donald Trump was back on Truth Social before dawn Wednesday, hammering out four more posts in half an hour after barely six hours of sleep.

The 79-year-old president, whose nocturnal posting habits are well documented, signed off just after midnight following a 12-hour evening binge in which he spat out 19 posts—ripping into Iran, the Wall Street Journal, Democratic strategist James Carville, 81, and even the conservative-majority Supreme Court.

Trump's Truth Social repost about the Strait of Hormuz. TruthSocial

Picking up his tirade shortly before 6 a.m. Eastern, Trump opened with a TikTok titled “Endgame and Final Warning,” lifted from an account calling itself @devildoggae.

The clip shows U.S. historian Victor Davis Hanson delivering a solemn warning to the camera that Iran has “walked right into a noose” militarily and economically, leaving the regime with three options—go down in a blaze of glory, accept one-sided negotiations, or surrender outright—and warning that any nuclear deal is worthless unless America is willing to enforce it.

Minutes later, Trump posted a second clip captioned “Former Navy Seal Eli Crane Lights Into Mark Kelly Over His Treasonous Stunt.” The footage shows the bearded Crane, 46, an Arizona Republican and former SEAL, leaning over his microphone to grill a uniformed witness about the duty of service members to refuse unlawful orders—the very principle Kelly had invoked.

Trump also posted about Sen. Mark Kelly. TruthSocial

Trump then reposted two supporters who had quote-posted his own videos back at him. One, a self-described “Proud Deplorable” who writes under the handle @thewriterme and lists her interests as “America,” asked about Hanson’s screed: “What will happen next?”

Next was a post by Sami Nathaniel, a self-styled “Trump fan” posting under the handle @NathanielSami, who demanded: “Mark Kelly needs to be held accountable! LOCK HIM UP.!!!”

Kelly, 62, the former Navy combat pilot and NASA astronaut turned Democratic senator, has been in Trump’s crosshairs since mid-November, when he and five other lawmakers—all military or intelligence veterans—released a video reminding active-duty troops of their legal right to refuse unlawful orders.

Trump branded the footage “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” on Truth Social, and Defense Secretary Hegseth, 45, launched a Command Investigation and moved to strip Kelly of rank in retirement.

Far from being silenced, Kelly has turned the Trump-Hegseth onslaught into a fundraising windfall, hauling in more than $25 million over the past two quarters, according to Federal Election Commission filings first reported by Cronkite News.

Time magazine, meanwhile, named him one of the 100 most influential people on the planet in its April issue, making him the only sitting member of either house to appear on the magazine’s ‘leaders’ list.

Trump’s pre-dawn barrage suggested Iran is also still very much on the president’s mind. Before finally turning in last night, Trump had posted repeatedly about the Strait of Hormuz, claiming Tehran’s regime was “collapsing financially,” that its forces were “not getting paid,” and signing off with a self-pitying “SOS!!!”

The White House has long acknowledged that Trump personally runs his own Truth Social account. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, previously told reporters that what appears there is “directly from President Trump.”