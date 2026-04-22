Sleepless Trump, 79, Melts Down in Barrage of Unhinged Posts

President Donald Trump spent the night firing off posts on his social media platform, repeatedly taking aim at both his domestic political enemies and the leaders of Iran.

Starting with a statement announcing the extension of the ceasefire with Iran just after 4 p.m. Thursday, the 79-year-old president published 19 posts in 12 hours.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

In subsequent posts, the president raged at the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board, at Democratic strategist James Carville, and at the Supreme Court justices he himself appointed during his first term—before pivoting back to the subject of Iran.

“Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day,” the president wrote at 8.36 p.m, before arguing that Iran only wants the Strait closed because U.S. forces have it blockaded.

“People approached me four days ago, saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately,’” Trump continued. “But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!”

The president also celebrated the news that Pennsylvania would keep two coal-fired power plants open and hit back at “radical left lunatics” who wanted to build wind farms instead.

“Radical Left Lunatics wanted to get rid of these wonderful Plants in favor of WIND FARMS, which kill the birds, and are both costly and ineffective,” Trump wrote, repeating one of his favorite talking points about the supposed dangers of wind energy. “We will never allow that to happen!”

He followed his rants with links to several news articles published by The Washington Post and Just The News, including a favorable opinion piece from November 2025 on Trump’s success in Pennsylvania and articles about Russiagate, supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election, and the Southern Poverty Law Center being indicted for fraud.

In the next 20 minutes, between 11.41 p.m. and 12.01 a.m., he published 10 posts in quick succession.

Trump began his late-night flurry of posts by returning to his favorite topic of the day, writing, “Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He then posted a number of videos aimed at his political enemies, including former President Barack Obama and former FBI Director James Comey.

In one video, Trump Advisory Board Member Jason Meister falsely claims that there is “incontrovertible evidence” that Obama spearheaded a “seditious conspiracy” to overthrow the U.S. government in 2016. In another, plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian tells Fox News that Trump is the only person helping women in Iran.

The president continued his posting spree by reposting his own Truth Social posts with added commentary from his supporters, including one who wrote that the president has been “preparing for this war with Iran for over 40 years!”

The president posted to Truth Social 19 times in 12 hours, including 10 times in a 20-minute span around midnight. Alex Wong/Getty Images

His last post, published just after midnight, featured a video of Jim Hanson, the chief strategist for the Middle East Forum, analyzing the president’s successes in Iran in an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime.

“Great job of explaining USA ‘winning’ by Jim Hanson of ‘Middle East Forum’ on Jesse Watters Primetime!” Trump wrote.

Before finally logging off for the day, the president reposted his own message about Iran collapsing financially.

The 79-year-old is no stranger to late-night Truth Social posting sprees, embarking on one last week in which he lashed out at Pope Leo XIV and NATO in a series of posts published around midnight, before sharing more news articles and praise from his supporters.

“Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable,” Trump wrote before adding, “AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

The White House has previously confirmed that the president, who is known for his bizarre sleeping habits, is responsible for managing his own Truth Social account.