Trump, 79, Explodes at James Carville, 81, in Wild 340-Word Tirade

President Donald Trump fired off an unhinged 340-word Truth Social rant on Tuesday night, targeting both famed political strategist James Carville and the Republican Supreme Court justices he appointed.

A few hours after the 79-year-old president made his first on-camera appearance since Saturday at a White House event celebrating college athletes, Trump launched a tirade against Carville, 81, who is one of the commander in chief’s most prominent critics.

“Wacko James Carville, a so-called Democrat ‘strategist,’ wants the Democrats to make D.C. and Puerto Rico States and, most importantly, pack the Supreme Court, putting 13 Justices on the Court,” Trump wrote. “If they pull off adding these two States, these Country Destroying Sleazebags will dominate politics in America, if we even have a Nation left, for 100 years (TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!).”

Trump lashed out at Carville and the Supreme Court in a bonkers 340-word meltdown. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Carville, a former Bill Clinton aide, suggested that Democrats should take action to consolidate power by giving the nation’s capital and Puerto Rico statehood, which would likely give the party four more Senate seats.

“If the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress, I think on day one, they should make Puerto Rico [and] D.C. a state, and they should expand the Supreme Court to 13,” Carville said during an episode of the Politics War Room podcast last week. “F--k it. Eat our dust.”

Carville comments weekly on the president's declining mental faculties during his Politicon podcast. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

“They’ve done everything they could,” he added, talking about Republicans. “They’ve stolen Supreme Court seats. They’ve gerrymandered everything that you can.”

“Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it,” Carville advised the Democrats. “Just do it.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Carville’s nonprofit, Democracy Corps, for comment.

The geriatric president then turned his attention to the conservative justices he appointed to the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

“The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, totally loyal to the people and the ideology that got them there,” the president continued. “Certain Republican Appointees let the Democrats push them around, always wanting to be popular, politically correct, or even worse, wanting to show how ‘independent’ they are, with very little loyalty to the man who appointed them or, more importantly, the ideology from which they came to be Nominated and Confirmed.”

Trump made an apparent dig at Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justices, the final arbiters of law in the United States, are supposed to serve as independent, impartial interpreters of the Constitution, unswayed by political or personal biases.

The president went on to complain about the court’s sentiments on birthright citizenship, which he claimed “is Unconditional and Absent from any other developed or successful Country,” as well as the court’s decision on his signature tariffs.

Trump has been frustrated with the Supreme Court because it has not catered to his every whim. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Birthright citizenship is a right enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, and most countries in the Americas, including Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, recognize it.

Gorsuch and Barrett have been on Trump’s naughty list since the court’s 6-3 decision that his sweeping global tariffs were unlawful, saying last month that the two Republican judges “sicken” him.

“I put certain people on the United States Supreme Court who totally misrepresented who they were, and the true ideology for which they stand!” he concluded.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Supreme Court for comment on the president’s remarks.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a phone call interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Trump also whined about his Supreme Court justices, saying that they lacked “common sense” on tariffs and asked “bad questions” about his immigration policies.