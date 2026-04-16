James Carville Predicts How Long Trump, 79, Has Left in Office

Veteran political strategist James Carville believes that President Donald Trump won’t last much longer in office.

In an episode of Politicon’s Politics War Room published in full on Thursday, Carville, 81, said that he doesn’t see Trump, 79, finishing out his term as scheduled due to his declining mental faculties.

“I just don’t see this guy being President of the United States by this time next year,” the “Ragin’ Cajun” said. “And I increasingly believe that we’re on a much shorter leash than that.”

“It’s just the rate of deterioration. I don’t have to be a neurologist, anything like that. I mean, we’ve all seen it,” he continued. “And you’re looking at it right in front of your eyes. And it’s not wishful thinking, it’s not projecting. It’s just what’s happening.”

The political consultant is one of Trump's fiercest critics. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

The former Bill Clinton aide remarked that the geriatric president has lost respect from friends and foes alike over the last year, despite his status as the most powerful man in the world.

“People are giving less of a s--t of what he says,” Carville said. “Foreign leaders, voters, politicians. It’s not the same job he had a year ago, and it’s clearly not going to be the same job come November.”

The Democratic strategist explained that over the last few weeks, Trump’s mental state has become even more concerning than previously believed.

“I think that he’s turned a corner, and turned a corner in a really substantial way,” he said. “It’s a bad situation right now, and honestly—I’ve cried wolf so many times, but I think this time it’s really the wolf. I really do."

The president's mental state has become increasingly concerning over the last few months. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

Carville also pointed out two columns from this week about Trump’s failing mental acuity: one by The New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker from Monday, and the other by The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols from Tuesday.

He noted how Baker’s piece highlighted the Trump administration’s ignorance of the president’s obviously declining mental acuity, while Nichols’s piece “basically said, it’s time to be aware.”

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a frequently recycled statement: “James Carville is a stone-cold loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled Trump’s slate of health issues, whether it’s his speaking errors, his makeup-covered hands, his cankles, or his public sleeping fits.

This week has been especially telling of the president’s ailing mind.

The president called out the peace-promoting religious leader for being "weak on crime." Donald Trump/Truth Social

On Sunday night, he kicked off a beef with Pope Leo XIV after the pontiff criticized his war on Iran.

Trump called the leader of the Roman Catholic Church “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy” while praising his 73-year-old MAGA brother, Louis Prevost.

Hours later, he posted a blasphemous AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ, complete with a Christ-like robe and glowing, golden hands.

The president deleted the post on Monday and defended his decision while having McDonald’s delivered to the Oval Office via DoorDash.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” he told reporters. “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor—it had to do with Red Cross, there’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support."

“Only the fake news could come up with that one (the depiction of Jesus),” he continued. “I just heard about it, and said: ‘How did they come up with that?’”

Trump shared this image, taken from a post on X, after sparking an uproar with an earlier post depicting himself as Jesus. Truth Social

Two days later, the president posted another AI image, this time of himself being embraced by the Prince of Peace.