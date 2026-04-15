James Carville Sounds Off on Trump’s ‘Deteriorating’ Mental State

Veteran political consultant James Carville thinks that President Donald Trump has finally gone off the deep end.

Carville, 81, argued in a Politicon video published on Wednesday that the 79-year-old president’s string of bizarre actions over the last week has cemented that he is not fit for his duties as commander in chief.

“I suspect there’s something more at work here than just stupid politics,” the Democratic strategist told journalist Al Hunt. “So we’ve been saying, ‘Trump’s crazy, Trump’s crazy, and keeps going, and was he more crazy today or less crazy yesterday.’ But I think that he’s turned a corner, and turned a corner in a really substantial way.”

Carville touched on two columns about Trump’s dwindling mental sharpness that Hunt brought up: one by The New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker from Monday, and the other by The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols from Tuesday.

Carville said Trump's mental state is "deteriorating by the hour." Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

He mentioned how Baker’s piece highlighted the administration’s resistance to addressing the president’s demonstrably declining mental acuity, while Nichols’s piece “basically said, it’s time to be aware.”

“It’s a bad situation right now, and honestly—I’ve cried wolf so many times, but I think this time it’s really the wolf. I really do," Carville said. “I think we’re on a short leash, I really do.”

“His mental state is deteriorating by the hour,” he added.

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a recycled statement: “James Carville is a stone-cold loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

The political consultant is one of Trump's fiercest critics. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

The political expert’s analysis of Trump’s mental state follows a particularly chaotic start to the week for the president.

On Sunday night, the president lost it at the Vicar of Christ, Pope Leo XIV, after the pontiff criticized his war on Iran.

The president called out the peace-promoting religious leader for being "weak on crime." Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump said the leader of the Roman Catholic church was “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy,” while promoting the faith leader’s 73-year-old brother, Louis Prevost.

“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,” Trump wrote. “He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

Trump loves those who love him back, as evidenced by Pope Leo's brother Louis and his wife, Deborah. The White House

In another bizarre action to alienate a vast portion of his voter base that same night, the president posted an idolatrous AI-generated photo of himself depicted as Jesus Christ, which he later deleted.

On Monday, after he had a McDonald’s order delivered to the White House by the “DoorDash Grandma,” Trump defended his decision to post the image by saying he thought he was being depicted as a doctor.

Trump tips Sharon Simmons after receiving a DoorDash delivery of McDonald's during a press conference. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” Trump said of the photo, which shows him with glowing, golden hands, wearing a Christ-like robe, and supposedly healing a sick man in bed by touching his forehead.

The photo ruffled feathers among even the president’s most loyal supporters.

Donald Trump's Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

One Trump voter in Florida told MS NOW that he was “ashamed” of the “egotistical” president’s choice to post such an image, while 19-year-old MAGA influencer Brilyn Hollyhand said Trump’s photo was “gross blasphemy.”

The president followed up with another blasphemous AI image of himself with the Prince of Peace on Wednesday morning, captioning the post: “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!!”

Trump posted a second AI-generated Jesus image on Wednesday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

In a White House interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo taped on Tuesday and published the next day, the president made a number of nonsensical claims, including that former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died right after he entered office—she died during the final year of his first term—and that Sen. Thom Tillis was no longer in office—he is until January 2027.