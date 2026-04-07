James Carville Reveals Telling Sign Trump’s GOP Is Going Down

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville says President Donald Trump’s war with Iran is spelling the “end of the Republican Party as we knew it.”

Carville, 81, discussed the ongoing GOP infighting over the war with Iran on MS NOW’s The Beat with Ari Melber on Monday, saying, “They hate each other more than they hate us.”

“They’re just in some descent, just finger-pointing. And that’s just what happens when parties go down,” said Carville, the strategist behind Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential victory.

Tucker Carlson has been fiercely critical of Trump’s Iran war since the U.S. first launched strikes on February 28—as have other former Trump devotees like Megyn Kelly, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Alex Jones. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He pointed to the rival power centers now entrenched in the MAGA divide, with pro‑Israel warhawks—including Fox News host Mark Levin, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and influencer Ben Shapiro—squared off against those holding to the non-interventionist views Trump himself once promoted—like former Fox hosts Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, ex‑GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

“I can’t even keep track of all of them,” Carville said.

“I mean, it’s kind of end of the Republican Party as we knew it, and they’re all fighting with each other,” he added. “And that’s fine with me. I’m happy to watch. It’s good spectator sport.”

Melber played a clip of Jones, once one of Trump’s most devoted supporters, saying that the fallout from the 79-year-old president’s war is “killing the economy.”

“America is sinking in the global ranking of likability. It’s not what we voted for,” the Infowars host said on X on Sunday.

He sounded the alarm over “Trump’s behaving,” describing it as “way more erratic.”

“His speech, you know, is not coherent a lot of the time. You can’t deny this is happening,” Jones, 52, said.

Carville agreed with Jones, saying, “We’ve all had experience with people aging. We’ve all had this experience, and you could just look at the guy as just an average person and say, ‘This man is deteriorating at a really rapid rate.’”

Carville and Jones are joining a growing chorus of voices raising concerns over Trump’s “deterioration.”

After Trump sent off his expletive-laden Truth Social tirade threatening to hit civilian infrastructure in Iran, a potential war crime, on Sunday morning, MS NOW senior medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta wrote on X, “The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia.”

Dr. Vin Gupta labeled Trump as "erratic" after the president began the holiest day on the Christian calendar with a profanity-filled Truth Social post in which he threatened to bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure. Dr. Vin Gupta/X

“Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time,” Gupta wrote.

On Monday, psychologist Dr. John Gartner told The Daily Beast Podcast that he believes Trump is showing signs of frontotemporal dementia and that his “rate of deterioration is accelerating.”

“Just that level of cursing is so unpresidential,” Gartner said. “It’s just showing how he’s losing all the internal controls and he’s more like an out-of-control mental patient—only here is somebody who has the nuclear button.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.