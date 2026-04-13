Trump Finally Deletes Crazed Christ Post Even MAGA Hates

Donald Trump gave in to backlash from his Catholic supporters and deleted a post in which he likened himself to Jesus Christ.

After raging against Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, Trump, 79, shocked even his most loyal supporters with an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The image, posted to Truth Social late Sunday night, depicts Trump as Christ, laying his hand on a patient in a hospital bed, seemingly healing him.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He is surrounded by other figures, including a nurse, a soldier, and a praying woman. Also present in the image are the U.S. flag, several bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and the Lincoln Memorial.

But after an outpouring of anger, the post was quietly deleted on Monday morning. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.