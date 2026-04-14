‘Ashamed’ Trump Voter Slams ‘Egotistical’ President

Some Donald Trump voters have been left with buyer’s remorse after the president’s ridiculous Sunday Truth Social post of an AI-generated photo depicting him as the Prince of Peace.

A Tuesday segment on MS NOW captured the reactions of some Trump voters in Bradenton, Florida, over the president’s photo of himself as Jesus Christ, and most were not happy about it.

After deleting the post on Monday, Trump, 79, defended his actions, saying he believed the post depicted him not as Christ, but as a doctor.

“That’s a disgrace. I’m very upset about that. I mean, how egotistical can you possibly be?” said Trump voter John North. “I’m ashamed that he would actually do that. A man I voted for and trust.”

Trump voter John North said he felt his trust in the president was betrayed. MS NOW

“Man, I’m 44 years old bro, that’s not a doctor,” Vinnie Richards said. “That’s him depicting himself as Jesus Christ. That is blasphemy in its purest form.”

Richards said the president's claim that the photo depicted him as a doctor was ridiculous. MS NOW

“Politics are one thing, but stepping into that area is a little bit different. You know, it stings for me a little bit,” said Trump voter Roger Hall.

Hall said the president's post "stings." MS NOW

However, one Trump voter interviewed by the outlet defended the president’s actions.

“I think he believes that he believes he’s the savior for the world,” said Jeffrey Hannon. “I mean, he’s made a lot of good happen, so.”

Hannon wasn't upset about Trump's bonkers post. MS NOW

Trump’s bizarre AI photo ruffled feathers on both sides of the aisle, as even the president’s strongest supporters decried the image as sacrilege.

The photo shows Trump with golden, glowing hands and wearing a Christ-like robe, appearing to heal a sick man while surrounded by military personnel and a praying woman.

Reached for comment, the White House referred the Daily Beast to the president’s comments from Monday.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, there’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said to reporters at the White House on Monday. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better.”

The president's account deleted the image of him as Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

“Only the fake news could come up with that one. I just heard about it, and said: ‘How did they come up with that?’”

Conservative commentator and former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines said that “God shall not be mocked,” while 19-year-old MAGA influencer Brilyn Hollyhand called the post “gross blasphemy.”

The president’s insane post came only hours after he insulted Pope Leo XIV, 70, in a Truth Social tirade after the faith leader criticized his war on Iran. He called the pontiff “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy.”

The pope told reporters in response that he has “no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do.”

Trump slammed Pope Leo XIV and praised his brother, Louis Prevost, for being "pro-Trump." Remo Casilli/REUTERS

Trump told reporters on Monday that he had no plans to apologize to the first-ever American pope.