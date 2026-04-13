Trump, 79, Posts Himself as Christ After Bonkers Pope Attack

President Donald Trump followed a bizarre rant against Pope Leo XIV with an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The image, posted to Truth Social late Sunday night, depicts Trump as Christ, laying his hand on a patient in a hospital bed, seemingly healing him.

He is surrounded by other figures, including a nurse, a soldier, and a praying woman. Also present in the image is the U.S. flag, several bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and the Lincoln Memorial.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The 79-year-old posted the image less than an hour after his attack on the pope, who he condemned as “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy.”

He also claimed credit for Leo’s success, arguing that he was selected because the Catholic Church believed an American pope would be well-positioned to deal with Trump.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” Trump wrote in his rant.

The president doubled down on his critiques later that evening, telling reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he didn’t think the pope was doing a very good job.

“We don’t like a pope who’s going to say it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, referring to the pope’s repeated appeals for peace to prevail in the Middle East.

“We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok in our cities. I am not a fan of Pope Leo,” he continued, adding, “He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man who doesn’t believe in stopping crime.”