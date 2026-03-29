Pope Delivers Holy Warning to Trump in Blistering Address

Pope Leo XIV condemned Donald Trump’s military operation in Iran and warned that God does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.

The Chicago-born pontiff advocated for peace in his Palm Sunday address to worshipers. As Easter approaches, he reminded people that Jesus Christ spurns the prayers of those whose “hands are full of blood,” citing the prophet Isaiah.

Pope Leo has been outspoken about his opposition to fighting around the globe. Matteo Minnella/REUTERS

“Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,” the pope said. “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

The pontiff expressed concern for a “crucified humanity,” adding that the church can “hear the painful groans of all those who are oppressed by violence and are victims of war.” He asked warmongers to “have mercy” for the people impacted by the conflict.

“Christ, King of Peace, cries out again from his cross: God is love! Have mercy! Lay down your weapons! Remember that you are brothers and sisters!” he said.

President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

This is a pointed homily from Pope Leo, as U.S. officials have weaponized Christianity in order to justify the war in Iran. After the military began its offensive in Iran alongside Israeli forces on Feb. 28, numerous commanders reportedly told troops that the operation was “God’s divine plan.”

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which advocates for service members’ constitutional right to religious freedom, claimed to receive over 200 calls from active-duty personnel across 50 military installations in the aftermath of the initial attack. Some of these commanders invoked Armageddon and the return of Jesus Christ to convince service members to fight.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also prayed that the military would use “overwhelming violence” in Iran during his first Pentagon Christian worship service since the war began.

Pope Leo has been a loud critic of the continued attacks, which have since expanded to Lebanon, and has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East. He has also called the war “atrocious” and called on world leaders who start these conflicts to examine their conscience.

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the Iran war broke out, including 13 U.S. ​service members. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

“Do those Christians who bear grave responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage ​to make a serious examination of conscience and to ​go to confession?” he asked.