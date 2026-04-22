Trump Rages at SCOTUS for Not Bowing to His Demands

President Donald Trump has unloaded on the six Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices for showing him “very little loyalty” in a lengthy Truth Social post.

The 79-year-old began his 340-word post by lashing out at longtime Democratic strategist James Carville for suggesting that Democrats expand the Supreme Court when they return to power before turning his attention to the Supreme Court justices themselves.

During his first term, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The other Republican appointees on the Supreme Court are Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

“The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, totally loyal to the people and ideology that got them there,” Trump complained, adding, “They are an immovable force, and there is nothing that can be done to change that.”

“Frankly, I respect that a lot!” he continued, before taking aim at some of the Republican justices.

“Certain Republican Appointees let the Democrats push them around, always wanting to be popular, politically correct, or even worse, wanting to show how ‘independent’ they are, with very little loyalty to the man who appointed them or, more importantly, the ideology from which they came to be Nominated and Confirmed,” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He went on to use a challenge to his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship via executive order as an example of the disloyalty displayed by Republican justices.

The president observed oral arguments in the case earlier this month and became so enraged that he abruptly left after just 90 minutes, before posting a complaint to Truth Social the next day.

“Kangaroo Court!!!” Trump wrote just after 7 a.m.

This courtroom sketch depicts the Republican administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, Solicitor General D. John Sauer, standing center, making arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. President Donald Trump is seated right. Dana Verkouteren/AP

Trump wrote in Tuesday’s post, “No Country can be successful with such an anchor wrapped firmly around its neck but, based on the questioning by Republican Nominated Justices that I watched firsthand in the Court, we lose.”

The president also complained about the court’s ruling against his signature tariff policy. As a result of the 6-3 ruling, the Trump administration now has to pay back some $166 billion to around 300,000 different importers. Gorsuch and Barrett ruled against the policy.

U.S. Supreme Court justices pose for their group portrait at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2022. Seated (L-R): Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. Standing (L-R): Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“All they had to do was read the Dissent, written by Justice Kavanaugh, it was a close call, it wasn’t a 9-0 decision — What a difference it would have made for our Country,” Trump wrote.

“I put certain people on the United States Supreme Court who totally misrepresented who they were, and the true ideology for which they stand!”

Much of the post was a rehash of remarks he made earlier in the day during an interview with CNBC in which he accused the justices of lacking common sense and asking “bad questions.”

“If the courts had common sense, they would have done something that could have been very easy to do and made everybody happy,” Trump told the outlet.

“The people that have hated the United States, we’re giving them checks for billions of dollars,” Trump said, referring to an unspecified enemy who he claims will be the recipient of the tariff refunds. “It’s so sad to see. And it would be nice if the court system and the Supreme Court could have done things a little bit differently. Very sad.”

The president has been taking shots at the Supreme Court for weeks, including blasting the justices he appointed in an hour-long speech at a fundraising dinner in Washington D.C.

“Courts, bad courts in this country are costing us a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told attendees at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner, referring to the ruling against his tariff policy.

“And the Supreme Court, that’s right, of the United States, cost our country—all they needed was a sentence—hundreds of billions of dollars and they couldn’t care less. They couldn’t care less,” he added.

“And not that it matters, doesn’t matter at all, but two of the people that voted for that I appointed and they sicken me,” he continued, referring to Justices Gorsuch and Barrett.

“They sicken me because they’re bad for our country.”