Trump Melts Down in Rapid-Fire Truth Social Posting Spree

President Donald Trump lashed out over his war in Iran in a series of Truth Social posts on Tuesday night.

The president targeted those who have been critical of his war or failed to show support for his choices, namely Pope Leo XIV and NATO.

In the first of two posts, shared to Truth Social just before midnight, the 79-year-old took aim at the head of the Catholic Church and his repeated calls for peace in the Middle East.

“Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable,” Trump wrote before adding, “AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

It was not immediately clear where Trump sourced his figures from, with some activists claiming more than 7000 protestors had been killed in Iran, while others estimated that the total could exceed 30,000.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump has been lashing out at the Chicago-born pontiff for several days, starting with a Sunday night meltdown in which he slammed the Catholic leader for being “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy” and accused him of supporting Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

In the second post, published five minutes after the first, Trump hit out at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, writing, “NATO wasn’t there for us, and they won’t be there for us in the future!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president has repeatedly taken issue with the lack of support other NATO countries have shown for his war in Iran, publishing another Truth Social post on Thursday in which he lashed out at his allies.

“None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!” Trump wrote.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump continued his posting spree with five additional posts linking to multiple articles published by Just the News on a range of topics, including his 2019 impeachment, his war in Iran, and the Democratic Party fundraising platform ActBlue.

He capped off his late-night frenzy with an announcement that he would be appearing on Fox Business for an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday morning.