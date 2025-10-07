Kaitlan Collins Reveals Trump, 79, Has Bizarre Sleep Habits While Traveling

CNN host Kaitlin Collins has lifted the lid on how much White House aides struggle with a lack of shut-eye when accompanying Donald Trump on diplomatic trips abroad.

At 79, the president is at an age when studies have consistently indicated that sleep deficits have a far more pronounced impact on cognitive and physical health but the reality for Trump is a world away.

“I was just talking to someone about this because we wrote this story on what traveling with him is like in... I had this source who said, ‘You never wanna be on Air Force One on a trip,” the CNN host said.

Collins says aides aboard Air Force One hardly get any rest at all during trips abroad with the president. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“He doesn’t sleep on these trips,” Collins told podcaster Jason Tartick. “And like, you’re going to Asia or something, and that’s kind of the only time you’re going to sleep, before you go on this trip, but Trump is just always up and talking, and he’ll like, have them go and wake stuff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them.”

Collins is not the first person to provide some insight into the notoriously restless president’s bizarre sleep habits. During a sit-down with Fox News earlier in September, JD Vance revealed it wasn’t long into his stint as vice president that he realized Trump “doesn’t have an off-switch.”

“Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic,” Vance told the network. “It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’”

Other top-ranking members of the MAGA administration have said much the same. “None of us can keep up with him, we always joke,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told podcaster Katie Miller, a former White House aide who’s married to top MAGA adviser Stephen Miller, not two weeks later.

“I don’t know how he does it,” she went on. “I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”

While Vance and Bondi might approach Trump’s sleeping habits as a subject of considerable surprise, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously insisted it’s a sign of his commitment to the job.

“I witness it with my own two eyes every day, that man is working around the clock,” Leavitt told Fox back in July. “He hardly ever sleeps. He’s constantly thinking about not just the problems in our country here, but around this world, and how to solve them.”

During Trump’s first term, MAGA White House physician Ronny Jackson estimated that Trump perhaps sleeps at most four or five hours.