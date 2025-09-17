Trump, 79, Battles Jet Lag With Late Night Rage-Post Spree

International travel has not curbed Donald Trump’s habit of late-night rage posts on Truth Social.

During his state visit to the U.K., the president’s nocturnal social media spree included a rant involving an investigation into slain right wing activist Charlie Kirk which was posted at around 3:30 a.m London time.

The 79-year-old slammed the FBI’s 2022 investigation into Trump and nearly 100 GOP-linked people or organizations, including Kirk’s Turning Point USA as Republicans released new details.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One as they arrive for their state visit to Britain, at London Stansted Airport. Chris Radburn/Reuters

Details of the investigation, codenamed Arctic Frost, which Republicans claim targeted GOP groups for political reasons, were announced by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley on Tuesday. Special counsel Jack Smith took over in November 2022.

A furious Trump posted “Why was the wonderful Turning Point under INVESTIGATION by “Deranged” Jack Smith and the Corrupt & Incompetent Biden Administration. They tried to force Charlie, and many other people and movements, out of business. They Weaponized the Justice Department against Sleepy Joe Biden’s Political Opponents, including ME!”

Grassley stated the investigation was “partisan in nature.”

“In other words, Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump,” he said. “It was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

There were no further details about why Kirk’s Turning Point was being investigated.

Donald Trump's Truth Social post at around 3.30am U.K. time. Truth Social

During his first night in the U.K. on his second state visit, Trump kept to his usual random selection of Truth Social content.

The presumably jet-lagged posts follow Attorney General Pam Bondi revealing the president’s minimal sleep routine.

“None of us can keep up with him, we always joke,” Bondi said on The Katie Miller Show. “I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”

During the wee hours in the U.K., Trump posted a meme featuring special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who had a romantic liaison with District Attorney Fani Willis, who led an election interference case against Trump.

Donald Trump is still posting about Fani Willis. Alex Slitz/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The comedy video, set to a seductive Marvin Gaye song, sees Wade being asked if he ever went to a cabin with Willis, and he takes 30 seconds to answer.

Willis was removed from the 2020 election interference case against Trump last December, with a court citing her relationship with Wade, who worked on the case, as a conflict of interest.

Trump told Fox News at the time that the “whole case has been a disgrace to justice.” He added, “There is no way such corrupt people can lead a case.”

While in the U.K., the president also re-posted a newspaper story about his call to Indian Prime Minister Modi to wish him a happy 75th birthday and shared a Fox News clip of host Sean Hannity pointing out “leftist” abuse towards Stephen Miller and his podcast host wife, Katie, who was being interviewed.

Donald Trump shares a Fox News video on Truth Social. Truth Social

The president re-posted videos of himself and his wife, Melania, landing in the U.K. and also shared no fewer than eight posts by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

One post claimed Trump was “getting amazing feedback” over his $15 billion lawsuit filed against The New York Times.

“The predominant feeling and sentiment is, “IT’S ABOUT TIME!,”” he wrote, adding, “The Radical Left Media is working hard to destroy the U.S.A. We are going to stop them at each and every level!!! President DJT.”

Trump revealed the lawsuit on Monday, attacking The Times for its endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election.

In his Truth Social rant, the president accused the paper of “a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole.”