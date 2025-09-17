President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a bizarre post on Tuesday that appeared to claim that an earthquake in Utah on the night of Charlie Kirk’s death was a sign of God’s anger.

The post, originally made by a user on X before being shared on the Instagram account that Leavitt reposted it from, reads, “On the night Charlie was shot, a 4.1 earthquake struck Utah. In scripture, 40 represents trials; 41 signifies a shift. It hit at 5:57 local time, 7:57 Eastern.”

“Acts 7:57 describes Stephen, the first martyr, stoned as the crowd silenced his truth. The Bible says the earth trembles when God is angry. That night, as a voice was silenced, the ground groaned.”

Reposting the tweet, Leavitt simply added, “Wow.”

Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed a light earthquake of 4.1 magnitude at 5.57 p.m. on September 10, the day Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, around 150 miles away from the campus.

The tweet attempts to draw a link between the time of the earthquake—5.57 p.m. local, 7.57 p.m. eastern—with Acts 7:57, which describes Stephen being stoned to death.

Leavitt has claimed that "evil forces" were attempting to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The post isn’t the first Leavitt, a devout Catholic, has shared on her Instagram stories that might strike some observers as unusual.

In the wake of the shooting deaths of two children at a Minneapolis church last month, Leavitt shared a post from a conservative lifestyle magazine that blamed a “demonic force” for the shooting.

The full post read, “There is a demonic force moving when a transgender maniac sprays bullets at pews of Catholic school children. Shame on the progressive leaders and lawmakers who make this about the man in the White House, the second amendment or so-called trans bigotry.”

Leavitt has also painted the Trump administration as being engaged in a “spiritual battle” against “evil forces” who were working to prevent Trump from becoming president.

Leavitt, a devout Catholic, displays a prominent cross necklace during all of her press briefings. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“I think there were certainly evil forces, and I think that the president was saved by the grace of God on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he’s in this moment for a reason,” Leavitt told the Christian Broadcasting Network in March, referring to the attempted assassination of Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Leavitt sports a cross necklace in many of her press briefings, told the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation ,“I try to wear it every day.” She added: “Because I love Jesus and I believe my faith is the reason I’m here.”

The 28-year-old revealed in an April interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network that her team says a prayer before each press briefing.