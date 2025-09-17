Pranksters Troll Trump With Epstein Letter in His Own Lobby

Comedy duo The Good Liars found another way to shine a light on Donald Trump’s association with dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the president’s former home.

Jason Selvig on Tuesday entered the lobby of Manhattan’s Trump Tower armed with a framed copy of the suggestive 2003 birthday letter and drawing that Trump allegedly sent Epstein, but which he denies authoring.

In the photo, Selvig holds up the written message—outlined curiously by a female form—to a marble wall beside the skyscraper’s directory.

Finding the perfect place in Trump Tower to hang a framed copy of Donald Trump's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/iRF84vkypR — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) September 16, 2025

“Finding the perfect place in Trump Tower to hang a framed copy of Donald Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein,” read the caption.

That proved to be a tall task. Selvig told the Daily Beast that when he asked a security guard if there was an appropriate place to leave it, he was told: “No, that shouldn’t be anywhere.”

Still, the photo alone was another instance of the duo bringing the Epstein scandal close to home.

In June, they found themselves in the Trump Tower gift shop with a stack of postcard-sized photos of Trump with the future sex predator, who said he was once Trump’s “closest friend.” That visit occurred just after The Wall Street Journal reported on the contents of the letter, which prompted Trump to sue the outlet for $10 billion.

And in February, when Trump was letting Elon Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency rip through the federal government, The Good Liars filled the gift shop’s postcard carousels with a depiction of the South African-born billionaire as the 47th president.

Brought some honest postcards to Trump Tower gift shop. pic.twitter.com/hgklSVUVrn — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) February 5, 2025

When reached for comment about Tuesday’s stunt, the White House reiterated Trump’s denial about the letter.

“This isn’t the President’s signature — and it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,“ White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast. ”Democrats and the media (including the Daily Beast) knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.”

Trump, who was thousands of miles away in the U.K. on Tuesday night, couldn’t seem to escape reminders of Epstein there, either, since protesters projected images of him and Epstein onto Windsor Castle, which he is set to visit Wednesday. Also projected was a copy of the 2003 letter.