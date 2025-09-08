Trump’s Filthy Birthday Letter to Epstein Revealed

Donald Trump’s illustrated and signed 2003 birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein has been delivered to Congress by Epstein’s estate.

The message from Trump to his one-time pal, which he has denied writing, is an imagined dialogue between the two of them which concludes with the line: “Happy Birthday--and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Around the words is a woman’s silhouette drawn in black. Trump’s signature reads simply “Donald” below his typed name.

Donald Trump's birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

The Wall Street Journal, which had previously reported on the letter’s contents, published the letter Monday.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.