Trump’s Sketchy Epstein Lie Instantly Exposed

Donald Trump distanced himself from claims he sent a spicy drawing of a naked woman to Jeffrey Epstein by insisting he did not draw pictures.

However, severals doodles and artworks created by the president surfaced online on Thursday contradicting his claims, suggesting Trump is actually quite adept at sketching city skylines and .

In a Wall Street Journal article about an alleged letter and drawing sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday by Trump in 2003, the president’s emphatic denial includes the statement, “I never wrote a picture in my life.”

In a flurry of frantic Truth Social posts on Thursday night, Trump doubled down on his lack of artistic skills. “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

However the internet has receipts–and some hefty ones at that.

A Donald Trump original art from Sotheby's auction site. Sotheby's

In January, prestigious auction house Sotheby’s sold another Trump portrait, this one in his beloved color of gold, for $15,000.

The sketch, said to be “reminiscent of Riverside South development project in Manhattan”, was originally done for a celebrity art auction to benefit Capuchin Food Pantry, dubbed “Doodle for Hunger.”

While the picture was dated “2004″ by Trump, Sotheby’s state it was initially drawn in 2003.

This Donald Trump sketch sold for $20,000. Heritage Auctions

In 2017, one of Trump’s signature New York City skyline drawings sold for $29,184. It was also originally done for charity in 2005. The same year, another NYC skyline doodle, originally created for the St Francis Food Pantries and Shelters and also drawn in 2005, sold for $20,000.

Donald Trump's George Washington Bridge drawing circa 2006 from Julien's Auctions. Julien's

Julien’s Auctions also sold a Trump 2006 original they titled ‘George Washington Bridge’ for $4480. It is described as an “original ink illustration on paper” and “signed in black ink by Donald Trump lower center.” The drawing in the letter referenced in The Journal story was also in black marker.

Donald Trump drawing of the Empire State Building from Julien's Auctions. Julien's Auctions

In 2017, a sketch of the Empire State Building by Trump sold for $16,000 by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. Trump had originally drawn the sketch at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate for a charity auction, according to The New York Times. At that time, the sketch sold for less than $100.

Julien’s note that the artwork is “a hand-drawn sketch of the Empire State Building executed in black marker by Donald J. Trump and signed by Trump.”

The Daily Beast contacted the White House for clarification about whether President Trump had indeed drawn before, following the resurfacing of artwork seemingly done by his hand.