Trump’s Naked Girl Gift and ‘Secret’ Note to Epstein Revealed

Donald Trump allegedly drew a naked woman as part of a personalized gift for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday–at the request of jailed sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

In an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal, the publication viewed a letter bearing Trump’s name that featured a sketch of a naked woman, hand-drawn with a heavy marker. Trump is notorious for signing all his documents with a black marker.

The Journal reports a “squiggly” signature of “Donald” appears below the woman’s waist, as if to mimic pubic hair.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The letter is signed with the cryptic message “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The vintage document was part of Epstein’s 50th birthday gifts in 2003, rounded up by his friend and business partner Maxwell.

President Trump has insisted he has nothing to do with writing the letter or drawing the naked woman. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he told the publication.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

The president also threatened to take legal action if the Rupert Murdoch-owned publication printed the article about the racy letter. “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” Trump said.

The Trumps with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The leather-bound album featured poems, letters and photos from people in Epstein’s orbit, as well as ex-girlfriends.

The birthday gift was part of the documents previously examined by Justice Department officials, but it is not known if it was part of the current Trump administration review of Epstein, The Journal said.

President Trump has been actively trying to distance himself from Epstein, the American financier and child sex offender who died in 2019.

On Thursday, Oliver Darcy’s Status claimed Trump had personally called The Wall Street Journal’s editor in chief to try and stop publication of a harmful story, believed to be the one involving the letter.

The issue flared again after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in February she was examining the files involving Epstein’s activities and a reported list of his clients. Bondi said this investigation was happening at President Trump’s request.

Earlier this month, a leak from the FBI revealed they had closed the investigation and claimed no Epstein list exists.

President Donald Trump is not a fan of drawing. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

That has divided even Trump’s supporter base, and led to a public spat with former friend Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to accuse Republicans still asking about Epstein as “weaklings”, and told them, “I don’t want your support anymore!”