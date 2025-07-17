Raging Trump Desperately Tries to Censor Epstein Exposé

President Donald Trump personally called The Wall Street Journal’s editor in chief about its upcoming exposé on his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The phone call, first reported on by Oliver Darcy’s Status, comes as the paper plans to publish a report that would offer “new material shedding light on the Trump-Epstein relationship.” Epstein—who once described Trump as his “closest friend for 10 years,” according to biographer Michael Wolff—died by suicide awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Darcy did not provide further details of the call with Post Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker. It is also unclear if the president has also tried calling Journal owner Rupert Murdoch, according to Status.

"The Wall Street Journal" is working on a story about President Donald Trump's relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment. Representatives for the Journal and Murdoch also did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Journalist Mark Halperin alluded to the forthcoming exposé on his 2WAY show earlier on Thursday.

“Everyone I know believes a major newspaper, one of the top three newspapers in the country, is about to publish a piece about President Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, OK?” Halperin said. “Everyone I know knows that. And people in the White House know that, too. When that story drops, if it drops today, and some people think it might, it could drive the day.”

No story has run as of Thursday evening.

President Donald Trump reportedly called "Journal" Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker about the paper's forthcoming story about his relationship with Epstein. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Trump’s supporters have been in an uproar over a July 6 memo from the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation finding that Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial, rather than being murdered, and that no “client list” of powerful associates exists—the subject of swirling conspiracies among the president’s supporters. Trump had promised to release all files related to Epstein during his campaign, and Attorney General Pam Bondi said in February that the “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now awaiting review.”

Trump has since tried to calm the waters and come to the defense of his attorney general.

Speaking with far-right Real America’s Voice Network on Wednesday, Trump called the Epstein story a “hoax” and laid the blame on Democrats.