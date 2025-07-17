Mike Pence is the latest Republican to call on President Donald Trump to release the government’s files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think the time has come for the administration to release all of the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation and prosecution,” Trump’s former VP said in interview with CBS News on Wednesday.

“I just think we ought to get the facts to the American people. I’ve always believed in transparency,” Pence said, adding that “anyone who participated or was associated with this despicable man ought to be held up to public scrutiny.”

Mike Pence was Donald Trump’s first vice president, although their relationship soured Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election. Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Trump has faced outcry from his allies and enemies alike over his administration’s closure of the Epstein file investigation, which came with an announcement that the files did not contain a “client list” or evidence that the disgraced pedophile was murdered.

Trump—who was photographed alongside Epstein multiple times before becoming president—disparaged his supporters who are incensed over the situation, painting the files as a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Pence pushed back on his ex-boss’ assertion.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s prosecution began during the Bush administration, continued through the Obama years,” he said. “I know of no reason why this administration, once the victims’ names are protected, should not release all the files on Jeffrey Epstein.”

Pence’s relationship with Trump soured when the former VP refused to help the president overturn the 2020 election results. When Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, some were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!”

Since Trump has returned to the presidency, Pence has periodically surfaced to air criticism about his one-time ally’s most extraordinary actions.

Pence has said he was “deeply disappointed” about Trump’s mass pardon for the Jan. 6 rioters, promised Americans “will pay” for his market-roiling tariffs, and rebuked the use of force on anti-ICE protestors in Los Angeles.

Ghislaine Maxwell (far right) was convicted of sex trafficking for Epstein (second from right) in 2022. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images