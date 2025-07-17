Donald Trump intensified efforts to shift blame for the Epstein files in a long-winded rant to a right-wing talk show.

The president dialed in to Just the News, No Noise on Wednesday amid accusations his administration is concealing details of Epstein’s crimes and the names of powerful associates—which for years, included the president himself.

Speaking on the show, which airs on the fringe Real America’s Voice Network, Trump labeled the Epstein case a “hoax” and placed blame squarely onto the Democrats as he scrambles to stem the bleeding from a row with his own supporters. He suggested Democrats invented the whole thing, yet then dissed his own fans and fumed that Republicans aren’t sticking together.

“That’s the same stuff that’s all put out by Democrats,” he said. “And some of the naive Republicans fall right into line, like they always do.”

Trump has been fuming at his own supporters for refusing to coalesce as he seeks to move on from the Epstein row. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“The Democrats, you know, they have bad policy, they have bad candidates, they have bad everything, but they stick together,” he added. “The Republicans don’t do that, but they ought to look into the Jeffrey Epstein hoax too, because it’s another hoax that’s, frankly put out by the Demo... pushing the Republicans, and put out by the Democrats.”

Trump is on the offense after initially—and unsuccessfully—trying to sweep the Epstein drama under the rug and reminding his MAGA base that “we’re on one team.”

His new comments echoed a Wednesday Truth Social blast in which he attacked Republicans who won’t drop the issue as “weaklings” and told them, “I don’t want your support anymore!”

“[Democrats’] new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker," he wrote in a stunning screed.

Prior to his election, Trump and figures in his orbit had signaled that they would release files connected to Epstein, a disgraced financier and sex offender whose death, crimes and associates have long fueled conspiracy theories within the MAGA ecosystem. For years, Trump has stoked these types of dark conspiracy theories, which remain catnip for his base.

Democrats have also called for more transparency about the Epstein case without invoking the same conspiratorial rhetoric.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

When the Trump administration backtracked on releasing the so-called “Epstein files” earlier this month, it sent the MAGA base into a tailspin that, despite Trump’s best efforts, will not die down.

Prominent Trump loyalists such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, Charlie Kirk and Michael Flynn have broken ranks to speak out against the decision.

“With my strongest recommendation, please gather your team and figure out a way to move past this. The roll out of this was terrible, no way around that,” Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote on X Wednesday, several hours after Trump’s blast.

Flynn said the Epstein matter was not a hoax, and that Americans need to know the truth about his crimes against children to restore trust in the government.