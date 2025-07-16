One of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies, his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, has become the latest MAGA heavyweight to turn on the president over Jeffrey Epstein.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general and infamous conspiracy theorist, posted a 500-word X missive directed at the president, calling on him to rectify his mishandling of the Epstein files.

“With my strongest recommendation, please gather your team and figure out a way to move past this,” Flynn, 66, wrote. “The roll out of this was terrible, no way around that. Americans want America to be successful, therefore, WE NEED YOU TO BE SUCCESSFUL.”

.@realDonaldTrump I hesitated to write this however, with the utmost respect and deference to you for all you’ve withstood (few know it better than me what the “deep state” can do when they want to turn on a person). The EPSTEIN AFFAIR is NOT about who killed him or if he… — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 16, 2025

Trump has faced MAGA rage since his administration announced the end of its investigation into the Epstein files, having found no evidence of a “client list” or that the disgraced financier was murdered.

Many ordinarily pro-Trump voices—including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Loomer, Charlie Kirk, and now Flynn—have voiced their displeasure with the decision.

Flynn wrote that he was less concerned about the circumstances of Epstein’s death than the idea that powerful people complicit in his crimes could walk free.

“If there are elites inside of our country that committed crimes against CHILDREN (shame on them)... they MUST be held ACCOUNTABLE,” he wrote.

Gen. Michael Flynn is the lastest Trump ally to criticize him over the Epstein files crisis. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The post echoed a conspiracy theory amplified by QAnon, a pro-Trump movement which Flynn has boosted and profited from. The theory alleges that Trump is secretly fighting against a shadowy cabal of wealthy and elite pedophiles.

While Flynn was critical of Trump in the post, he concluded, “God bless you and may God continue to protect you from the dark forces that do exist. I believe you were put on this earth for such a time as this.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Flynn’s post.

Trump has tried to shut down the MAGA rage over the handling of the Epstein files. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The post came hours after Trump had ridiculed MAGA devotees who have turned on him over the Epstein files.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls--t,’ hook, line, and sinker,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

Trump’s relationship to Epstein, with whom he was repeatedly photographed before becoming president, has long drawn scrutiny.

Questions have long swirled around the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Last year, the Daily Beast exclusively reported on audio tapes recorded in 2017 in which Epstein said that he had once been Trump’s “closest friend.”

Flynn, an influential figure in the MAGA world, spent 33 years in the military, attaining the rank of lieutenant general and leading the Defense Intelligence Agency until he was forced out in 2014.

After Trump won the presidency in 2016, he named Flynn as his national security advisor. Flynn was fired in 2017 after he admitted to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat during the investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Michael Flynn was a proponent of Trump’s attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Flynn twice pled guilty to the lies but in 2020, a month before Trump left office, he was granted a full pardon, protecting him from punishment.

Flynn remained a close ally of Trump’s after his departure. Alongside his involvement in the QAnon conspiracy, Flynn was a vocal proponent of overturning the outcome of the 2020 election after Trump lost.