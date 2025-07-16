Bitter Trump Melts Down at MAGA For Turning on Him Over Epstein

President Donald Trump dramatically turned on MAGA fans Wednesday for “buying into bulls--t” over the Epstein files, portraying them as gullible “weaklings” and declaring he no longer wants their support.

In an extraordinary rant on Truth Social, Trump doubled down on his claim that the files surrounding the convicted child sex offender were a Democratic hoax and denounced supporters who thought otherwise.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this “bulls--t,” hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years,” he said.

“I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

Trump’s angry rant is emblematic of the frustration within the White House that their attempts to kill the issue have not worked.

But it is likely to further inflame the crisis Trump faces among his base over suspicion that the administration is hiding details of Epstein’s crimes to protect the people he associated with, which included Trump.

Tensions escalated the night before after the president dismissed the inquiry into Epstein as sordid but “boring” and of interest only to “bad people.”

This is despite the fact that some of the biggest names in his orbit, including Steve Bannon, Laura Loomer and Speaker Mike Johnson have all demanded more transparency on the files.

Trump’s handling of the Epstein saga has stung MAGA loyalists, some of whom spent the weekend burning their red caps in outrage.

It is also a significant shift for a president who came to office fueling longstanding conspiracy theories about the Epstein files and vowing to be transparent about the investigation.

“I’ve been reliably informed that it’s now the responsibility of Trump supporters to prove our loyalty by accepting this obvious load of horseshit and stop demanding that child predators be brought to justice,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh said on X.

Another user, Evan Kilgore, said in response to the latest post: “Donald Trump just said he doesn’t want my support anymore because I care about the Epstein Files. Goodbye, Mr. President. You just lost me.”

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

His former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was subsequently convicted in 2021 on federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy for helping Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

One of the most dramatic theories circulating among supporters is that Epstein was murdered by powerful figures to cover up their roles in his sex crimes against children.

Having promised to release the files, MAGA world was sent into a frenzy when Attorney General Pam Bondi moved to shut down the issue, after a Justice Department memo said there was no evidence to suggest that Epstein was murdered or that he had a “client list”.

Bondi’s handling of the issue sparked a clash inside the administration last week with FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, who failed to show up to work on Friday, threatening to resign. He has returned to the bureau—but his long-term future in the Trump administration remains uncertain.

Despite Trump’s attempts to kill the issue, it is unlikely to go away, and it has now cost him some political support.