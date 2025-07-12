MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Trump’s Epstein Files Flop

FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi are in a mega three-way battle over the release of information (or lack thereof) pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Releasing the Epstein files” was a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump, and backed by MAGA diehards, among allegations of a major cover-up involving Epstein and the extremely wealthy individuals with whom he associated.

Dan Bongino is reportedly reconsidering his career at the FBI Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

After it was revealed that Bongino—who climbed the MAGA ranks as a conspiracy theorist claiming a “Washington swamp” cover-up over Epstein—is reportedly considering resigning his position over a feud with Bondi, now it seems that Patel wants Bondi gone, too.

Bongino has allegedly said it’s him or Bondi. According to sources speaking to The Daily Wire journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, Patel has threatened his own resignation if Bongino is forced out in his clash with Bondi.

MORE: Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn’t released. https://t.co/e1WYXHxdRN — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the White house is desperately trying to throw water on this MAGA inferno, with Deputy White House Press Secretary Harrison Fields telling Olohan that Trump has “assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team.” Their work is “being carried out seamlessly and with unity,” Fields wrote.

The wild flare-up has come in the wake of Bondi delivering a review on the Epstein case in which she effectively called case closed and told everyone there’s nothing to see here, folks.

The FBI and the DOJ concluded that there is no list of high-profile clients to investigate and that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019. The announcement enraged right-wing conspiracy theorists, including Alex Jones, who have long touted Trump as the man to pull back the curtain on alleged sex trafficking rings in the halls of power.

The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad.



NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!!



Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.” This is over the top sickening. pic.twitter.com/mudViXDfma — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 7, 2025

Bongino in particular is demanding that the intelligence services reopen the case and unseal more classified documents relating to the disgraced financier.

The fury is not limited to the MAGA leaders, either. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked a crowd at the conservative Turning Point Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on Friday whether they were satisfied with the conclusion of the Epstein investigation. She was met with overwhelming boos and heckles.

Ingraham: How many of you are satisfied with the results of the Epstein investigation?



Crowd: Booooo pic.twitter.com/KNngTeiZf4 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 11, 2025

Epstein is known to have associated with the now-president and the pair appear together in many photos throughout the ’80s and ’90s. When asked in 2024 whether he would release classified records pertaining to his old friend, Trump hedged, saying “you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there.”

Elon Musk, in his spectacular fallout with Trump, tweeted that the president had not released all the information as promised because Trump himself is in the files. Musk has since deleted the tweet, saying he went too far.