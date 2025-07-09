Pam Bondi Hanging on by Her Fingertips Amid MAGA Firestorm

Pam Bondi is clinging to her job as she faces a firestorm of criticism from MAGA loyalists over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

It’s hard to find a Trump official who has faced more wrath than Donald Trump’s attorney general, as the president’s supporters pile on after the Justice Department indicated this week there was no more information to release on the convicted sex offender and denied the existence of an Epstein “client list.”

Across social media, the president’s supporters have been accusing Bondi of lying to the American people. They’re calling for the president to fire her or for her to resign. Some have even thrown around the word “impeachment.”

Some of the biggest conservative activists have added fuel to the burning outrage with their heated takedowns of the attorney general.

President Donald Trump looks on as Attorney General Pam Bondi answers a question about Jeffrey Epstein during a cabinet meeting at the White House on July 8, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“She can say whatever she wants to say. She also said she is committed to ‘combatting human trafficking.’ Do you really believe her? I don’t,” posted far-right activist Laura Loomer.

Alt-right podcaster Jack Posobiec skewered her on his show for calling the Epstein case closed and saying that’s “not how you treat the American people.”

“I feel very angry, upset, used… from having gone to the White House and receiving this binder full of baloney that was completely publicly available information already that we were told was new information on Epstein. It wasn’t,” he said. “We were told that more information was coming. It wasn’t.”

He was referring to influencers being invited to the White House in February, where they were handed binders marked “Phase 1” and “Declassified” that contained Epstein material that was largely already public knowledge.

Megyn Kelly suggested on Tuesday that Bondi was “too lazy” to check if any of the information was new before handing it over to influencers earlier this year.

“She’s either lazy and incompetent or she willingly humiliated some of the president’s most loyal supporters,” Kelly said on her show.

“Pam Bondi should resign—not because of a cover-up, but for incompetence,” wrote Glenn Beck.

The attorney general did herself no favors as she fiercely attempted to defend herself at the White House on Tuesday when asked a question about Epstein while sitting just two seats down from Trump.

Bondi claimed she never said there was a client list waiting on her desk during a February Fox News interview, and what she was referring to was the overall Epstein file. She also claimed the files not released were child porn which would not be made public after she previously teased “truckloads” of evidence.

Trump seemed frustrated that the question about Epstein was posed during his Cabinet meeting, cutting in to call it “unbelievable” and a “desecration” before letting Bondi even answer.

However, MAGA world blasted the attorney general for what she had to say about Epstein, her explanation of the missing minute of the 2019 prison footage and claiming not to know whether he was an agent.

While Bondi is taking fire from MAGA world for not following through on her promise to release new Epstein files, it remains to be seen whether the president will turn on her, too.

Speaking at the White House surrounded by his top officials on Tuesday, Trump signaled he was still happy with his team.

But while the president lavished praise on the FBI’s Kash Patel and Dan Bongino in a social media post on Tuesday, notably absent was any mention of Bondi.

The president is no stranger to firing the attorney general. He did so during his first term in 2018 after becoming frustrated with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the Russia collusion probe.