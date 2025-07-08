Trump Angrily Tries to Shut Down Jeffrey Epstein Questions

President Donald Trump furiously blasted convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein being brought up during his Cabinet meeting at the White House.

The subject of the disgraced financier was raised in a question to Attorney General Pam Bondi, as she has come under fire from MAGA world over the administration’s handling of the release of information related to the case.

However, before Bondi could answer the reporter’s question, the president jumped in.

“Are you still talking about Jeffery Epstein?” Trump asked. “This guy’s been talked about for years.”

“We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable,” the president continued.

“Do you want to waste the time, and you feel like answering?” he asked Bondi who confirmed she would answer.

President Donald Trump blasted Jeffrey Epstein being brought up in a question from a reporter during his Cabinet meeting on July 8, 2025 as his administration defends its release of information in the case. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The president did not appear to realize some of his biggest supporters are among those still pushing for answers about Epstein.

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” the president continued. “It just seems like a desecration.”

It comes after a Justice Department and FBI memo concluded that Epstein did die by suicide in 2019 and was not murdered, disputing conspiracy theories that have floated for years. It also found that no Epstein “client list” exists.

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images) Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The president’s frustration over the Epstein question came as he has been haunted by old images of him with Epstein back before he ever ran for office.

Trump has denied he had ever went on Epstein’s plane or been to his private island. During the 2024 campaign, the president also vowed to release more documents from the Epstein case exciting his base.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a Cabinet meeting hosted by President Donald Trump at White House where she was asked about Jeffrey Epstein on July 8, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Bondi did eventually answer the question about Epstein and she became defensive about the administration’s release of information, as some MAGA allies have accused the administration of botching it and over-promising.

The attorney general had been asked whether Epstein had, in fact, been working for an American or foreign intelligence agency and why the tape released from the prison had a minute of missing footage.

Bondi said she did not know whether Epstein was an agent and claimed the missing minute of video from the release was missing because a minute is missing every night as the old video system reloops.

“We released the video showing definitively, the video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide,” Bondi said.

Bondi also defended comments she made to Fox News in an interview in February where she was asked specifically about the release of a client list.

“My response was ‘it’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed,’ meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK files as well,” Bondi claimed. “That’s what I meant by that. Also to the 10s of 1000s of videos, they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein. Child porn is what they were, never going to be released.”

Her response was similar to that made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt when grilled about it on Monday.

Among those who have rejected the Justice Department’s claim that there was no client list was Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who posted about Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell on X on Tuesday.