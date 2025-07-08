Megyn Kelly Says Pam Bondi’s ‘Days Are Numbered’ Over Epstein

Megyn Kelly is going after MAGA’s own Attorney General Pam Bondi, who the conservative host predicted won’t last much longer in her job after her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“Her days are numbered as a member of the Trump administration,” Kelly declared on her show Tuesday as the internal MAGA fallout over the Epstein files continues.

From left to right, Rogan “DC Draino” O‘Handley, Chaya Raichik, and Liz Wheeler show off a binder labeled as phase one of the “Epstein Files.” The binders did not contain new information, it was revealed after they met with President Donald Trump. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“Pam Bondi knew she was about to embarrass some of his most loyal surrogates out there, and did that willingly, or she didn’t take the time to make sure what was in those binders,” Kelly said. “It was all publicly released information that had already been out there…She was too lazy to actually figure out none of this is new, and yet she called a meeting with the influencers that included Kash Patel, the head of the FBI, and the sitting vice president.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi had boasted that she had the full Epstein files on her desk. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Then she acted indignant. She didn’t know. It was the sleazy FBI who had withheld the real documents from her,” Kelly ranted. “She was going to get to the bottom of it. Then she said further release would come. One did not come. Then she was caught on tape saying there are tens of thousands of kiddie porn or child pornography material that we found, which again, is like, a third issue over here. And next thing we know there’s no there there.”

Despite her misgivings about the way Bondi handled the case, Kelly insisted there is no conspiracy afoot.

She said, “I believe it’s government incompetence as opposed to big government machinations against us,” but “in this case, I don’t know what’s happening. Bondi has confused me. I don’t know what she’s doing.”