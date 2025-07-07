MAGA Diehards Turn on Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Flop: ‘Tears My Heart Out’

President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters have turned on him after the Department of Justice announced in a Monday memo that there would be no more juicy revelations about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

That includes no previously mentioned “client list,” no additional people charged, and no evidence to show Epstein was murdered in prison.

Alex Jones, the conservative podcaster who was found civilly liable for disseminating lies that the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax staged by crisis actors, was reduced to tears when he heard the news.

“I’m gonna throw up,” Jones said in a video he posted to X on Tuesday. He went on to claim that the CIA, Israeli intelligence, and British intelligence were “running Epstein, and it was an official U.S. government operation.”

The DOJ is running cover for the CIA and Mossad.



NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!!



Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.” This is over the top sickening. pic.twitter.com/mudViXDfma — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 7, 2025

The nearly 10-minute video then devolved into a rant against the “evil globalist system” that the Trump administration is supposedly fighting against. Still, Jones didn’t hide his disappointment in Trump. “For them [the administration] to do something like this, tears my heart out.”

He wasn’t the only supporter of the president to react with anger to the news.

Mike Cernovich, a popular podcaster with 1.4 million X followers, addressed the president directly. “No one is believing the Epstein coverup, @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “This will be part of your legacy.”

No one is believing the Epstein coverup, @realDonaldTrump. This will be part of your legacy. There’s still time to change it! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 7, 2025

Ex-allies also voiced their opinions on the Epstein non-bombshell, with Elon Musk posting a clown meme mocking the administration’s back and forth on the disgraced pedophile. He also posted a scoreboard set to 0, with the caption “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Counter.”

The memo on Monday came after a months-long cat-and-mouse game between Attorney General Pan Bondi, FBI director Kash Patel, and the legions of MAGA content creators who expected the administration to answer their Epstein-related prayers.

In February, Bondi claimed that there was an Epstein “client list” on her desk, which would eventually be released. Then, in April, she doubled down—claiming that there were “thousands” of videos in the DOJ’s possession of Epstein assaulting children.

A group of right-wing influencers, including Liz Wheeler, walk out of the White House holding the so-called "Epstein files" in February. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

As Bondi continued to promise and prevaricate, often in the same appearance, discontent began to bubble up in MAGA circles.

Now, that discontent is out in the open.

Liz Wheeler, a conservative podcaster and supporter of the president, called for Bondi’s firing on Monday. In February, she was one of the right-wing influencers who received a binder containing the so-called “Epstein files” at the White House—which she immediately denounced as containing no new information.

Epstein conspiracy theories were adopted among the MAGA movement in the years after the financier’s 2019 death. Multiple people who had questioned the government’s account of Epstein’s suicide, including FBI Director Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, were appointed to prominent roles in the Trump administration.