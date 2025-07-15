Democrats Demand Pam Bondi and Kash Patel Testify on Epstein

Democrats want to put Attorney General Pam Bondi and other top Trump officials in the hot seat for the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Bondi faced calls to resign or be fired from some MAGA loyalists after she desperately backtracked on the administration releasing more information on the late convicted sex offender.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to committee chair Jim Jordan on Tuesday requesting that he hold a hearing on the handling of the files after the Justice Department revealed in a memo that no additional information would be released.

They called on Bondi along with FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to testify and be subpoenaed if necessary.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“The Trump DOJ and FBI’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein matter and President Trump’s suddenly shifting positions, have not restored anyone’s trust in the government but have rather raised profound new questions about their own conduct while increasing public paranoia related to the investigation,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote. “Only a bipartisan public hearing at which Administration officials answer direct questions from elected representatives before the eyes of the American people can restore public trust on the matter.”

They argue that the committee must examine whether the president himself has something to hide, if he is keeping the information from the public to protect others or have blackmail leverage on them or if members of the administration simply magnified conspiracy theories for political gains.

Earlier this year, Bondi indicated more information would be released and even suggested that she had the Epstein client list waiting on her desk to be reviewed when specifically asked about it in February.

However the Justice Department memo this month said there was no list, and Bondi claims she actually meant the file was awaiting her review, not an actual list.

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

MAGA loyalists were not buying it and blasted her conduct. Far-right activist Laura Loomer called for her to resign. The botched release of the files also led to fallout with Bongino as multiple reports suggest that his time at the bureau might be limited.

But Trump defended the attorney general on Tuesday when asked about it at the White House.

“The attorney general has handled that very well. She’s really done a very good job, and I think that when you look at that, you’ll understand it,” Trump said.

House Democrats have seized on the discord in MAGA world over the case. They attempted to force the release of the Epstein files with a vote but Republicans blocked it.

However, when asked about Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell testifying before Congress or the Justice Department turning over files to Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled support on Tuesday and claimed that he was “for transparency.”

The speaker praised the president and his team but said “we should put everything out there and let the people decide.” He also said Bondi needs to come forward and explain her actions.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee also said he supported Maxwell testifying before Congress.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, pictured June 25, was also one of the witnesses Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee want to testify on the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

In their letter requesting a hearing, Democrats wrote that holding a public hearing where Bondi, Blanche, Patel and Bongino testify would “go a long way toward restoring some public trust in the integrity of federal law enforcement.”