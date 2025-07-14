Trump’s Truth Social Plea on Epstein Sets an Embarrassing New Record

President Donald Trump has set a new milestone he might not want to brag about after getting “ratioed” on his own social media platform in spectacular fashion.

Getting “ratioed” means a social media post has racked up far more comments than likes or reshares, signaling that people are piling on in anger, criticism, or mockery.

Trump managed this unwanted feat on Saturday, as tens of thousands of users flooded the replies under his defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who’s under fire from MAGA figures over the handling of the so-called Epstein files. Significantly, on his own social media site, the majority of Truth Social users are usually supporters of the president.

“What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB,” Trump wrote. “One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends for years, but there is no evidence the president was aware of the pedophile's offending. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The Department of Justice and the FBI have assessed that there’s no “client list” belonging to the late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, nor that anyone else will be charged in connection with the billionaire financier’s crimes. That stance has outraged Trump loyalists who’ve spent years demanding answers about Epstein’s network and the circumstances of his August 2019 death.

Bondi, in particular, has come under intense MAGA scrutiny after suggesting in February that Epstein’s client list not only existed, but was “sitting on my desk right now to review.“

The fury is clear under Trump’s post about Epstein, where nearly 45,000 people have commented, compared to around 12,900 reshares—or “reTruths”—and about 40,000 likes. Newsweek reported that this is the first time Trump has been ratioed so dramatically on his own platform.

Donald Trump has been keen to defend Attorney General Pam Bondi from his own MAGA base over the Jeffrey Epstein saga. The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

“You promised us, Sir. Putting your MAGA base down is not going to make this go away,” one furious supporter replied. “Pam Bondi has LIED to us time and time again. Who is advising you?”

“This is NOT going away and will leave a stain on your presidency,” another wrote. “This is unbelievably disappointing and will make many people believe you or some people close to you are criminals who are involved.”

Truth Social is typically an echo chamber packed with loyal Trump supporters, where his posts usually attract just a few hundred to a few thousand comments consisting mostly of pro-Trump memes and gushing praise.

Even some of Trump’s high-profile rants, like those attacking former ally Elon Musk, didn’t generate anywhere near the blowback seen in his defense of Bondi. For instance, Trump’s post declaring Musk went “crazy” over an electric vehicle mandate stripped from his “Big, Beautiful” spending bill sparked nearly 11,000 comments, over 8,300 shares, and about 41,000 likes.