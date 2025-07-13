‘Fox & Friends’ Brutally Warns Trump on Epstein: ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

The hosts of Fox & Friends has issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump amid the MAGA civil war over the infamous “Epstein files.”

A leaked memo from the Department of Justice and FBI revealed that no “client list” exists for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and that he died by suicide while awaiting trial in jail on sex-trafficking charges, rather than being murdered, in 2019. Both claims have been the subject of conspiracy theories among the president’s supporters. The news sent MAGA into a tailspin, prompting calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign.

“You can defuse this ticking time bomb if you simply get out there,” host Kevin Corke told Fox & Friends viewers Sunday. “They need to get out there and face the fire.”

The Trump administration is facing increasing backlash from the MAGA base over its determination that Jeffrey Epstein likely died by suicide and that he kept no "client list" of wealthy co-conspirators. Kypros/Kypros

“Doesn’t have to be long, but you have to answer questions to the American people,” he added. “Because absent that, this story won’t die, and that is a distraction the president doesn’t want.”

Epstein’s long-rumored roster of powerful associates, which Bondi claimed in February was “sitting on my desk” awaiting review, has long provided fodder for the far-right conspiracy theorists who form a sizable portion of Trump’s most vocal supporters. Bondi sparred with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino at the White House on Wednesday, who took her to task for overpromising and failing to deliver on releasing the Epstein files. Bongino failed to show up to work on Friday and has threatened to resign over the fallout.

Trump, a former associate of Epstein himself who had campaigned on a promise to release previously unknown details of the convicted sex trafficker’s crimes, has lately shown signs of increasing frustration amid continued interest in the case.

Much of MAGA's fury has been focused on Attorney General Pam Bondi, who in February promised that the "Epstein list" was "sitting on her desk" awaiting review. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years!” the president said during a televised cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

He followed up on Saturday with a virulent Truth Social post taking aim at supporters railing against Bondi for the DOJ and FBI’s recent findings, saying, “We’re on one team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening.”

President Donald Trump has expressed frustration over continued interest in disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, telling reporters Tuesday, "Are people still talking about this guy? This creep?" Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

On Fox News, host Charles Hurt wasn’t buying it. “If there’s anybody who could walk in and say, ‘OK, we’ve resolved all of the questions and there is nothing there,’ it would be President Trump and his crew,” he said.