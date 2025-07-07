Trump’s DOJ Releases Epstein Prison Footage to Support Suicide Ruling

The Department of Justice has released footage showing what is believed to be the final moments of Jeffrey Epstein to try and dismiss claims that the billionaire pedophile was murdered inside his New York City prison cell.

The federal agency published nearly 11 hours of CCTV footage from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was detained awaiting federal child sex offenses before taking his own life in Aug. 2019, to dispute the relentless conspiracy theories.

At one point, an inmate in an orange jumpsuit with silver hair—believed to be Epstein—is seen being escorted across the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) by two guards toward his cell at 7:49 p.m. Epstein was then locked inside his cell around 10:40 p.m. and was found dead the next morning, the DOJ and FBI said in a memo obtained by Axios.

The billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was known for having a string of high-profile friends and associates. Kypros/Kypros

While Epstein’s cell door is off-camera, the DOJ and FBI said that if anyone had approached his cell or the SHU area during that time, they “would have been captured” by the footage.

The FBI noted in the memo that three separate findings—from the autopsy report of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, a review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and the DOJ’s Inspector General—all concluded Epstein died by suicide in his cell.

The memo also stressed that there’s no evidence of the existence of an incriminating “client list” featuring high-profile names linked to Epstein’s offenses, nor that Epstein had “blackmailed prominent individuals” with such dirt.

This revelation has triggered outrage from MAGA and conservative figures who’ve been clamoring for federal agencies under the Trump administration to release all information on Epstein to expose the supposed truth about his death—and any potentially damning list of powerful associates.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were at one time acquittances, but there is no evidence the president was aware of the pedophile's offending. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Two Trump loyalists who previously pushed claims that Epstein was murdered—Kash Patel and Dan Bongino—are now leading the FBI under Trump as director and deputy director, respectively. Both previously faced the wrath of MAGA figures after being forced to admit there’s no evidence Epstein was murdered once they began actually working on the case.

Conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death have swirled for years, fueled in part by the DOJ officials stating that security cameras located in and around Epstein’s cell had malfunctioned in July 2019, therefor failing to capture the moments before his death the following month.

New York prosecutors also admitted in Jan. 2020 that CCTV footage from outside Epstein’s cell around the time of his previous failed suicide attempt in July 2019 had accidentally been deleted.