Not only did Jeffrey Epstein take his own life, but his infamous ‘client list’ does not exist, the FBI and the Department of Justice have declared in a bombshell review.

The list, which has been the subject of speculation since the disgraced financier died in 2019, was said to include detailed records of his activities with high-profile individuals including flight logs to his private island.

The new information, released in a two-page memo and first published by Axios, directly contradicts theories floating in right-wing circles surrounding the nature of Epstein’s death and an apparent government “deep state” plot behind it; prominent conservative figures have repeatedly called for the Trump administration to release the files in full.

Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed in February she had been given Epstein’s client list from the FBI, which she was preparing to investigate and release on grounds of “transparency”, noting “Americans have a right to know.”

Yet according to the memo obtained by Axios, investigators found “no incriminating ‘client list’”, along with “no credible evidence... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.” It adds there is no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

It says investigators have viewed a video from the Manhattan prison that supports a medical examiner’s finding the 66-year-old took his own life.

The memo also adds there will be no charges for anyone else involved in the Epstein case; his associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence on child sex trafficking and related charges.

In its memo, according to ABC News, the DOJ memo states that among the government highest priorities is “combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims.” It then adds: “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends.”

Bondi was asked in February when the DOJ would release the list of Epstein’s clients. She told Fox News, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review, that’s been a directive by President Trump.”

At that time, Donald Trump Jr. reposted a story saying Bondi had accessed Epstein’s client list, adding “LFG”, or let’s f--king go.

The next month, talking to Fox’s Sean Hannity, Bondi clarified the FBI initially had only handed over “a couple of hundred pages of documents.”

She added, “You’re looking at these documents going, ‘these aren’t all the Epstein files, there were flight logs, there were names, victims’ names, where’s the rest of the stuff? And that’s what the FBI had turned over to us.’”

After receiving “thousands” of pages, Bondi said in March, “We’re going to go through it as fast as we can but go through it cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein because there were a lot of victims.”

The Attorney General said at the time that there were at least 254 victims of Epstein, who was accused of serial sex trafficking of women and girls, including at his Miami mansion and private island in the Caribbean.

Bondi added, “We believe in transparency, America has the right to know. The Biden administration sat on these documents, no one did anything with them. It’s a new day, it’s a new administration everything’s going to come put to the public, the public have a right to know, Americans have a right to know.”

The new finding comes a month after Elon Musk blew up his relationship with Donald Trump by posting on X, “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” He later deleted the post.

After Musk’s claims on X about Trump being on Epstein’s list, the president told NBC News, “That’s called ‘old news.’ That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it–it’s old news. This has been talked about for years and years. And as you know, I was not friendly with Epstein for probably 18 years before he died. I was not at all friendly with him.” Musk later deleted the claims from his account.

The news of the latest memo shocked many MAGA influencers. Savanah Hernandez posted on X, “Why did Pam Bondi get in front of the entire nation and say she had the Epstein client list on her desk? She should step down as Attorney General for lying to the American public.”