Musk Leads MAGA Meltdown Over Trump Administration’s Epstein Review

Elon Musk led a MAGA freak-out after the Justice Department and FBI shot down claims about a so-called “client list” belonging to late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Federal agencies are also preparing to release video footage they say proves Epstein took his own life in a Manhattan detention center while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and was not murdered, according to a memo obtained by Axios.

Conspiracy theories about Epstein have run wild for years, with many Trump supporters hoping explosive details, such as a list of high-profile names Epstein might have had incriminating dirt on, would surface now that Donald Trump is back in office. Two Trump loyalists at the FBI—Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino—have previously pushed the unsubstantiated claim that Epstein didn’t kill himself in his Manhattan cell.

But the administration has now confirmed there’s no evidence Epstein “blackmailed prominent individuals” and that no further charges, beyond those already filed against his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, are expected in connection with the federal probes into the billionaire financier. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years for child sex trafficking and related crimes.

Maga loyalists are furious at Pam Bondi for backtracking after saying the client list was on her desk earlier this year. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Musk, who previously claimed—and then apologized—for suggesting the reason the DOJ hadn’t released the Epstein files was because Trump featured in them, has lashed out at the agencies’ findings.

“What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again,” Musk posted on X, along with a mock-up image of an “official Jeffrey Epstein pedophile arrest counter” stuck at zero.

Musk also shared a meme of a man applying clown makeup in stages, expressing frustration that Attorney General Pam Bondi once vowed to release the Epstein list, even telling Fox News in February it was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” The last image in the meme shows the clown fully made-up, alongside the text: “There is no Epstein list.”

Elon Musk vented his frustration to his 221 million X followers. Screengrab/X

While the DOJ has vowed to release all its files related to Epstein, so far it’s only made public materials that have already been leaked.

MAGA influencer Chad Prather, who was among right-wing figures given access to the batch of released Epstein documents at the White House, also lashed out at the update on the so-called Epstein list.

“Where is the Epstein info the American people were promised? You handed us a notebook and promised more was on the way,” Prather posted. “You told us it existed and now you say it doesn’t? America deserves answers.”

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck added: “Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable.

“Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers.”

Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list.



Sorry but this is unacceptable.



Was she lying then or is she lying now?



We deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/VcBSLsCLtl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

Far-right activist Laura Loomer also accused Bondi of “lying” about releasing materials related to the late pedophile. “Who releases a statement about the Epstein files on the Sunday night of 4th of July weekend? Someone who doesn’t want you paying attention,” Loomer added.

The FBI and DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were at one time acquittances, but there is no evidence the president was aware of the pedophile's offending. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The memo’s release comes weeks after Musk and Trump publicly fell out over disagreements about the president’s “Big Beautiful” bill, which escalated to Musk suggesting Trump appears in the Epstein files.

Their feud reignited as the spending bill was being voted through Congress, with Trump now lashing out at Musk for moving forward with his threat to launch a third political party.