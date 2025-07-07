Trump Goes Nuclear on ‘Train Wreck’ Elon as MAGA Feud Gets Nastier

Donald Trump has unleashed on former MAGA mate Elon Musk, accusing him of being a “train wreck” and “off the rails” in a searing Truth Social post.

The latest spat between the president and the richest man in the world has flared up after Musk officially filed paperwork to start his new “America Party”.

Trump vented on his Truth Social account Sunday night that Musk had gone “off the rails” and had become a “train wreck” over the past five weeks, as their fractured relationship spilled onto their social feeds.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in happier times. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Trump said he was “saddened” to watch his former ally “go completely ‘off the rails’”, and added Musk was, “essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK,” firing back at the idea of a new political party at the helm of the billionaire.

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them,” Trump wrote.

“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running ‘machine,’ that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country.”

Musk floated the idea of a third party on his social media platform X on Friday, and after the majority of his followers supported the concept, the billionaire filed the forms with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday.

The move came after Republicans passed Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’, which Musk had vehemently opposed.

Trump claimed Musk’s problem with the megabill was because it removed key tax credits to give people an incentive to buy electric vehicles like his brand Tesla.

U.S. President Donald Trump at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., June 20, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time,” Trump wrote. The president then claimed the public “are now allowed to buy whatever they want,” whether that be an electric vehicle, one powered by gasoline or a hybrid, just “no more EV Mandate.”

He then spilled on the pair’s messy feud in his lengthy post.

“I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - it was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised!”

Trump continued to share more inside information. “Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!”

Trump’s Truth Social blast followed the president fuming at Musk to reporters on Sunday, claiming he thought the idea of starting a third party was “ridiculous.”

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, is clapping back to Trump. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski Rachel Wisniewski/REUTERS

“The Democrats have lost their way but it’s always been a two party system and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion,” the president said. “It really seems to have been developed for two parties, third parties never work. So he can have fun with it but I think it’s ridiculous.”

Musk appeared to troll the president on rival platform X after the comments. He replied to a post of Trump’s screed, “What’s Truth Social? Never heard of it.”

When one said the post indicated Trump was “scared”, Musk posted, “Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little death that brings total obliteration.”

The Tesla CEO also agreed with a comment by Dave Lee who posts investment-based videos on You Tube. Lee said “Someone close to the President ought to tell him the truth. Elon isn’t mad about the EV mandate. He’s upset about $5 trillion being added to the federal debt in next 2 years. Of all the people close to him, I would expect VP Vance to understand this. He should make sure the President has his facts straight.”

Musk then added, “What the heck was the point of DOGE if he’s just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion??”

Never heard of it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025