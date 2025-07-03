Musk Demands Epstein Files Release While Mounting Last-Minute Attack on Trump’s Megabill

Elon Musk is demanding the full release of files related to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while continuing his feud with Donald Trump over the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

On Thursday morning, just hours before the House was expected to vote on the spending bill, Musk replied “yes” to a post from conservative activist Scott Presler calling for the release of the “unredacted Epstein files.”

Musk previously claimed that Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, and that is why they have not been released by the Justice Department yet, during his spectacular falling out with the president in June.

The Tesla boss later said some of his social media posts attacking Trump “went too far” and seemed willing to move on from the feud, even deleting the post linking Trump to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges.

Elon Musk endorsed a call for the “unredacted Epstein files” to be released as Trump’s megabill—which Musk opposes—heads toward a final vote in the House. Elon Musk X

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were once close, and partied together at Mar-a-Lago. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

However, Musk and Trump are back at each other’s throats as Congress moves toward voting on the president’s megabill, which Musk fiercely opposes due to concerns over ballooning deficits. Trump, meanwhile, has accused Musk of being upset that the legislation will slash tax credits for electric vehicles, which have benefited Tesla.

Around 40 minutes before calling for the release of the unredacted files on Epstein, Musk once again blasted Trump’s bill on X.

“I have been super clear that we should not pass this bill. We should hit the debt ceiling and live within our means, just as we do as individuals,” Musk wrote. “Instead, there is massive de facto taxation via inflation.”

Musk’s post appeared under a video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling Trump’s bill a “deal with the devil.”

“It explodes our national debt. It militarizes our entire economy and strips away healthcare and basic dignity from the American people. For what? To give Elon Musk a tax break and billionaires the greedy taking of our nation,” the New York Democrat added.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have reignited their feud after both appearing willing to let it cool off. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

While Trump and Epstein were once associates, there’s no evidence the president was involved in or aware of Epstein’s crimes, and the pair reportedly fell out around 2004 over a Florida real estate deal.

The Justice Department has vowed to release all its files related to Epstein, but has so far only made public materials already available through leaks.

Trump has dismissed Musk’s past attempts to link him to Epstein as “old news,” noting that Epstein’s own lawyer, David Schoen, said the late pedophile had “no information to hurt President Trump.”

During their latest clash, Trump has threatened to investigate whether he could deport Musk and revoke the government subsidies his companies receive.