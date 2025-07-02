Elon Musk gushed over former BFF Donald Trump, only hours after the president issued a veiled threat to have the South African-born billionaire deported from America.

After a day of tit-for-tat insults—and a threat from Musk to “escalate” their row—the Tesla CEO took to X to share the president’s Truth Social post that Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

“Credit where credit is due,” Musk wrote. “Donald Trump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world.”

The pair’s latest drama played out after Musk stepped up his criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”, which will add trillions to the national debt, and the president threatened to get DOGE to investigate Musk’s various businesses and end tax credits for electric vehicles.

Musk announced his departure from DOGE, the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, in May to focus on his day job.

In a post on Tuesday on his Truth Social account, Trump said: “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

He added, “No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this?” the president added.

Last month, as their fallout went nuclear, Musk claimed on X that the president’s name appears in the Epstein files, which is why they remain redacted. The post was later deleted.

This week, when Trump was asked by a reporter if he could deport Musk to South Africa, he replied, “I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look.”

The president added, “He gets a lot of subsidies, but Elon is very upset that the EV mandate is going to be terminated.”

Happier times: U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sit in a Tesla in front of the White House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Musk clapped back to Trump’s veiled deportation threats by posting on X, “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”

Musk had been prolific on his social media platform slamming Trump’s bill, posting on Tuesday, “What’s the point of a debt ceiling if we keep raising it?” as well as, “All I’m asking is that we don’t bankrupt America.”

In a classic troll move, he also replied “Me” to a post asking who else would donate to the re-election campaign of rogue Republican Thomas Massie, who has also opposed Trump’s bill.

Trump posted on Tuesday, “Massie is a very bad guy!”