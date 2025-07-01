Musk Vows to Back Trump’s Nemesis as Their Feud Explodes

Elon Musk has promised to donate to Rep. Thomas Massie’s re-election campaign as the Kentucky Republican faces down the wrath of Donald Trump.

The world’s richest man responded with a simple “Me” on X after a user asked who else would support Massie’s 2026 re-election bid, as Musk’s feud with the president enters proxy war territory.

Massie has long been a thorn in Trump’s side, frequently voting against his legislative priorities—notably his “One Big Beautiful” spending bill—and publicly opposing the decision to launch airstrikes on Iran.

Trump is now actively working to oust Massie from office. The president’s team launched a new Super PAC, MAGA Kentucky, which has already aired attack ads targeting the congressman. Trump is eyeing Kentucky state Senator Aaron Reed to replace Massie as the Republican candidate for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, reported Politico.

Massie did not immediately responded to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Thomas Massie was one of two House Republican who voted against Donald Trump's spending bill in the lower chamber. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Massie, who backed Trump’s rival Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, is set to gain the financial backing of Musk as he seeks another term in office

The tech billionaire pumped nearly $300 million into Trump’s 2024 White House bid, and suggested the president “would have lost the election” if it wasn’t for his funding during the pair’s explosive falling-out last month.

It seemed that Musk and Trump’s public spat had cooled down, but it has been reignited as negotiations on Trump’s megabill continue in the Senate. Musk went into furious posting spree on X, complaining that it would add trillions to the national debt.

Musk also vowed to help form a third political party, dubbed the America Party, if Trump’s spending bill gets passed. On Monday, Musk also suggested that members of Congress who “campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame.”

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were close allies before their relationship fell apart in spectacular fashion in June. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump fired back with his own late-night Truth Social threat while defending his plan to roll back a Biden-era electric vehicle mandate.

“Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy [sic] than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump wrote. “No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”